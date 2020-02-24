XFL power rating: Houston only at the top for the week 4 showdown vs. Dallas

Just when you think you've solved the XFL, a team without wins wins by 30 points.

The Los Angeles Wildcats achieved the biggest surprise of Week 3 with a 39-9 victory against the DC Defenders, and that leaves a single team undefeated in Week 4. Sporting News analyzes the XFL ranking every week.

XFL Power classification for week 4

1. Houston Roughnecks (3-0)

The Roughnecks rank first this week after a 34-27 victory against Tampa Bay. P.J. Walker, who passed for 306 yards and three touchdowns, hit Cam Phillips with the game's winning score with 10:32 remaining. Walker and Phillips combined for three more touchdowns and has become the best pass and catch connection in the league. Walker leads the league with 748 yards and Phillips leads the league with 324 yards received.

2. St. Louis BattleHawks (2-1)

Keith Mumphrey and Joe Powell combined for the first TD kick-off in XFL history courtesy of a reverse, and St. Louis used that initial momentum to achieve a 29-9 victory against New York. Matt Jones (14 carries, 95 yards, TD) and Christine Michael (13 carries, 44 yards, TD) provided a balanced hurried attack for Jordan Ta’amu, and the defense limited New York to 2 of 10 conversions on the third chance.

3. Dallas Renegades (2-1)

Landry Jones was a mix in a 24-12 victory against Seattle in a performance similar to his debut. He hit 30 of 41 passes for 274 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. The biggest revelation in the offense is still tight end Donald Parham, who had five catches for 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns. You will get an aspect of the NFL if this continues. We can't wait to see the "rivalry,quot; game between Houston and Dallas in Week 4. It will be the best game of the week.

4. Defenders D.C. (2-1)

The west coast did not treat defenders well in the loss to wildcats. Cardale Jones had his first loss as a starter since his college days in the state of Ohio after a failure of four interceptions. The running game accumulated 200 yards, but the turnovers got in the way. D.C. It was also 2 of 13 on the third occasion. Los Angeles had a 27-3 lead at halftime and never looked back.

5. Seattle Dragons (1-2)

Seattle had a part-time advantage thanks to two touchdown passes in the first half of Brandon Silvers, but the Forsaken moved away in the second half. Austen Proehl caught another TD for the Dragons and continues to be one of the most reliable receiving targets, but the running game sputtered again. Seattle also travels to face St. Louis in week 4. It won't be easier.

6. Los Angeles Wildcats (1-2)

The Wildcats drew their frustrations early in the season with the Defenders, and Josh Johnson threw three touchdowns in a 39-9 recess at home. Johnson's 40-yard TD pass to Tre McBride set the tone, and LA has one of the best reception tandems in the league with McBride and Nelson Spruce. Mike Stevens had two of the team's four interceptions. It was a complete effort on which the Wildcats can build.

7. New York Guardians (1-2)

The Guardians stumbled upon a place after the loss to St. Louis, and the carousel of quarterbacks continued. Marquise Williams, Matt McGloin and Luis Pérez saw time against the BattleHawks, and Pérez could be the best option to advance. He had some success in the AAF last season. The race game was also on its way, but it was too late against a better team. New York receives Los Angeles in week 4.

8. Tampa Bay Vipers (0-3)

The Vipers finally scored a few points after averaging just 12 points per game in the first two weeks, but it was not enough against the best team in the league. Taylor Cornelius and Quinton Flowers shared the quarterback's duties again, and Jalen Tolliver had eight catches for 104 yards. The Vipers had 99 yards of penalty in the loss and could not generate a quick pass against Houston.