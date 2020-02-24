World leaders "silence,quot; Libya "to avoid falling oil prices,quot;: Syala | News

%MINIFYHTML5d214156d43980aa3ba676377e12761011% %MINIFYHTML5d214156d43980aa3ba676377e12761012%

Geneva, Switzerland – Libyan Foreign Minister Mohammed Syala on Monday accused the international community of keeping silent about the country's oil blockade to avoid a fall in oil prices, calling the measure "inhuman."

Libya's economy is on its knees after renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar blocked the ports and oil fields of the east of the country on January 18 in an attempt to reduce financial income to the UN National Government (GNA) recognized in the capital, Tripoli.

"We are amazed at the inaction of the international community regarding the oil blockade. They have intervened before, why don't they do it now?" Syala said, addressing the media at the United Nations in Geneva.

"They (the international community) do not want a million barrels of oil (Libyan) to lower prices now that international demand is low. If this is the reason, it is inhuman."

Libya depends on crude oil exports for 98 percent of its national income. But last month, militias loyal to Haftar, based in Benghazi, blocked the oil ports in an attempt to pressure the GNA, led by Fayez Serraj, to renounce its power over Tripoli. The capital has been under siege by Haftar forces since April 2019.

Haftar tried to take oil ports in 2018, but the international condemnation was swift at that time, since the Benghazi institutions do not have legal authority under the resolutions of the UN Security Council. The result was an immediate closure of oil sales in eastern Libya.

Syala spoke on the sidelines of the opening session of the Human Rights Council, where GNA President Fayez al-Sarraj delivered a speech on Monday accusing the international community of turning a blind eye to the human rights violations that take place in Libya at the hands of the Libyan National Army of Haftar and the Allied militias.

With photographs of students and a parliamentarian murdered in Benghazi, al-Sarraj said that the population in the east of the country, controlled by Haftar, was hostage to a dictatorial regime.

Political and military talks in limbo

GNA representatives in Geneva abandoned military talks aimed at establishing a ceasefire between the two parties last week after forces loyal to Haftar bombed the port of Tripoli and Mitiga airport, killing three people and almost hitting a highly explosive gas tank.

It is not clear whether the political talks scheduled to begin in the Swiss city on Wednesday will take place, but Syala said the GNA had not yet received an invitation to participate.

Haftar is 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the center of the capital, and some neighborhoods have already been completely destroyed. Mohammed Syala, Libyan foreign minister

The UN Special Envoy, Ghassan Salame, has renewed efforts to unite the two sides for military, political and economic talks since the UN Security Council passed a resolution on February 12 calling for a lasting ceasefire.

"The GNA is ready to continue the talks seriously under UN resolutions, however, we appeal to the international community to do its part to address this power war," al-Sarraj said, addressing diplomats in Geneva Monday.

Al-Sarraj criticized attempts to equate Haftar, whom he called a war criminal, with militias defending Tripoli in the siege.

"We request the establishment of an investigative commission to investigate extrajudicial executions and enforced disappearances, and establish a mechanism to implement international humanitarian law," he said. "This does not mean comparing the aggressors with those who defend themselves, their family and the democratic state."

A summit in Berlin in January called on both sides to withdraw from their positions to establish a permanent ceasefire that would allow the start of political talks.

However, Foreign Minister Syala said Monday that the GNA did not see the need for its forces to withdraw.

"They are there to defend Tripoli," he said. "Haftar is 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the center of the capital, and some neighborhoods have already been completely destroyed."

Meanwhile, Haftar has declared that he would be ready for a ceasefire, if the Turkish and Syrian "mercenaries,quot; left the country and Ankara stopped supplying weapons to the GNA of Libya.

Syala said Tripoli was ready to abide by the arms embargo, but also admitted that the Turkish presence was restoring "balance,quot; in the long battle with Haftar. Answering questions about the presence of Syrian fighters in Tripoli, the Libyan Foreign Minister said the forces on the ground "carried Turkish passports."

Turkey supports the internationally recognized government in Tripoli, while Haftar has the support of the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Russia and other countries.

A decision by Turkey last month to send troops and weapons to Tripoli has polarized positions in Libya and Europe, with the bloc divided over its support for the GNA and fears that Turkey may seek territorial and economic advantages in Libya.

Libya has remained in crisis since 2011 when a NATO-backed uprising led to the expulsion of ruler Muammar Gaddafi after four decades in power.