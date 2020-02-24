Working group explores methods to reduce lethal force encounters involving MN police – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLad6cea1f12580784f0a5f0f4895da99711% %MINIFYHTMLad6cea1f12580784f0a5f0f4895da99712%

A new report details a plan to reduce lethal force encounters involving police in Minnesota.

In the last five years there have been more than 100 lethal force encounters that involve the police.

The problem caused the formation of a working group to formulate recommendations to reduce these meetings.

Clarence Castile, one of the 16 members of the group, said he is grateful for a new recommendation to investigate and evaluate the police cameras, which would encourage lawmakers to fund implementation throughout the state if they are proven effective in reducing Lethal force encounters.

"The fact is that we have to start somewhere," Castile said. "But hopefully in the future we can demand something like that."

Clarence's nephew, Philando Castile, was shot dead in 2016 during a routine traffic stop in Falcon Heights.

The working group is made up of law enforcement officers, mental health professionals, criminal justice actors and community members affected by lethal force. It is under the direction of the Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, John Harrington, and the Minnesota Attorney General, Keith Ellison.

"No state in the United States has brought together the attorney general, the public safety commissioner who is a high level appointed by the governor to discuss how to deal with lethal force encounters," said Attorney General Ellison. "This is new, this is innovative."

Six months of public hearings and audition sessions created 28 agreed recommendations and 33 action steps, which include training law enforcement forces in de-escalation skills, creating a specialized BCA unit to investigate shootings involved by officers and the expansion of resources to improve mentality. Health of the first to respond.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson spoke on behalf of law enforcement about the work group, saying they were concerned about some of the recommendations.

"That said, we have always been and will continue to work with legislators, stakeholders and community members to find new ways to make our state a safer place for everyone," said Sheriff Torgerson.