Women do science: from the laboratory to Lake Victoria | Kenya

In the port city of Kisumu, in Kenya, biological scientist Sheila Kaka Ochugboju addresses the greatest challenge of our era: climate change.

It is a wonderful moment for me because I have seen the other side of what I studied and imagined in the laboratory, and what is even more exciting is that I see it applied and researched more in Africa. %MINIFYHTMLcb13ba748a1a4559708d9f577f3b42e311% %MINIFYHTMLcb13ba748a1a4559708d9f577f3b42e312% Sheila Kaka Ochugboju, biological scientist

In Kenya, one of Ochugboju's main concerns is the decline of Lake Victoria, which also borders Tanzania and Uganda. Rich in resources, the lake is the vital element of the surrounding communities, but a rapidly changing environment is forcing people to adapt to new ways of harvesting food and managing businesses.

To address these problems head-on, Ochugboju works with local women, who she says are more linked to the land and are the most affected by the crisis.

She and a team of experts also founded the Network of African Women Ecologists, whose goal is to address climate problems at all levels.

And as Ochugboju and local women learn more about the area's delicate ecosystem, communities find new ways to support themselves while restoring the surrounding nature.

Source: Al Jazeera