Woman, daughter allegedly attacked in East Boston for speaking Spanish

Apparently, a Latinx woman and her 15-year-old daughter were attacked by two white women while they were in Maverick Square on February 15, and they say it was because they spoke Spanish.

Now, along with Lawyers for Civil Rights, the community organization Centro Presente and others, are pushing for Boston police to advance the case.

The mother had just had dinner with friends when the alleged altercation occurred, captured on video.

"My daughter and I were attacked, beaten, kicked and bitten by two white women," the woman, identified as "Mrs. Vásquez," he said at a press conference on Monday. Vásquez's comments were translated from Spanish to English during the lecture. "When they beat us, they shouted:" This is America, they speak English. "

in a press release separately since Boston Civil Rights AttorneysVasquez said his family is now afraid to speak Spanish in public and that his daughter has trouble sleeping. Civil Rights Attorneys Boston is a nonprofit organization designed to help people of color and immigrants, and "combat discrimination,quot; through "legal actions, education and defense." according to your website.

In a wording copy of the police report, posted online by WBUR, officers spoke with the Vasquez at the scene, and the mother and daughter said that just before the alleged attack, they were speaking in Spanish when the two alleged attackers approached them and said they thought they the Vasquez were "mocking them." Police also wrote that the two alleged attackers "admitted that they had been drinking and acting belligerently."

A Boston police spokesman said they could not comment because the investigation is ongoing. Sergeant John Boyle saying The Boston Globe There have been no arrests.

In a letter to the Boston police, Janelle Dempsey, a lawyer for Boston Civil Rights Attorneys, described the work of the police in the case as "slow."

"Following the attack in Maverick Square, BPD agents took statements at the scene but did not investigate, protect the victims or take significant action until the ATtorney office of the Suffolk County District requested it," the letter says.

The Vasquez want the police to "file all relevant charges, to the fullest extent of the law, against the perpetrators," according to the statement. It would also be helpful to hire more Spanish-speaking officers, as well as those who can speak other languages ​​that East Boston residents speak.

"The experience of this family was not an isolated event; acts of racism and xenophobia are alarmingly common in East Boston," said Janelle Dempsey, a lawyer for Civil Rights Lawyers, in the statement. “Most of the time, victims and witnesses are reluctant to speak out of fear and trauma. But the Vasquez family wants the police to hold the attackers accountable."

Patricia Montes, who runs the Present Center, is also pressing for the police to act.

"Immediate and meaningful investigations of hate crimes are critical to deter new threats and violence," he said. “We are not second class citizens. We deserve protection and respect. "

Parts of an Associated Press report were used in this article.