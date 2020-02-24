With the hiring of Scott Cochran, Georgia gives Alabama a strange psychological blow

%MINIFYHTML06cdb67dd0ae5ce36cb4e2b4d7816feb11% %MINIFYHTML06cdb67dd0ae5ce36cb4e2b4d7816feb12%

Scott Cochran is more than a strength and conditioning coach.

Represented the beat of the Nick Saban dynasty before being hired outside Alabama by Georgia coach Kirby Smart on Monday. He served as Alabama's strength coach for the past 13 years, and proclaimed before the Georgia game in 2008 that the Bulldogs wore black because they were going to a funeral.

The Crimson Tide led that game 31-0 at halftime on the way to a 41-30 victory. A psychological ploy of the Bulldogs failed, and when it comes to these two powers of the SEC, that blow has reverberated since then. Remember, Georgia was ranked number 3 and Alabama was number 8 in that game. The Bulldogs have lost the last five games.

That is the importance of Smart, who tried to hire Cochran in 2015, get the strength coach for a long time now. Cochran will serve as coordinator of special teams for the Bulldogs, but it is more about removing something valuable from the Crimson Tide.

Other SEC schools have tried to drive Cochran away. Lane Kiffin, now at Ole Miss, tried to do it after being hired this cycle. However, Saban was always able to hold on to one of the most reliable coaches despite the endless turnover of staff in Tuscaloosa. Cochran was a symbol of a certain level of stability for the program. He helped maintain order.

No, losing Cochran is not a fatal blow to the Alabama dynasty. Crimson Tide will rank in the top five in most publications next season, and Saban, who turns 69 on Halloween, has by no means lost his touch.

Still, all Alabama fans know about allowing more than 40 points in losses for Clemson, LSU and Auburn in the last two seasons. The Crimson Tide has not won the national championship since Tua Tagovailoa fired a second and 26 passes to DeVonta Smith for a 26-23 victory in the College Football Playoff championship game on January 8, 2018. That was against Georgia, of course. . He preceded a 35-28 victory in the SEC championship the following season, one in which Jalen Hurts led a pair of TD units in the fourth quarter. He encouraged the pain felt by Bulldogs fans in recent decades.

Alabama has two years of drought in the national championship. By comparison, Georgia extends to Herschel Walker's first year in 1980. Of the true blue-blooded programs, the Bulldogs have the longest drought in the national championship. It is absolutely a psychological drought too. Georgia has finished in the top 10 a total of 15 times since 1980, including each of the last three seasons. There are also big questions for 2020.

Jake Fromm left, there was a great exodus in the NFL Draft and new offensive coordinator Todd Monken and incoming transfer quarterback Jamie Newman are essentially tasked with "doing what LSU did,quot; in 2020. Florida could be the preseason favorite to win the SEC East.

That is why Cochran rental arrives at the perfect time. Smart got the most important recruitment class in the country in two of the last three cycles. The window of the Georgian national championship remains open, while some wonder if cracks are forming in the Alabama dynasty under Saban. Hey, Cochran finally left.

What other conclusion would you draw?

That's why we can't wait until September 19. That's when Georgia will come to Alabama, and Cochran will shoot the Bulldogs. It will be another opportunity for Georgia to reverse the curse of that unfortunate night when they entered their own funeral.

Do not expect Bulldogs to wear black for the occasion. With Cochran, the beat of the program is stronger than ever.