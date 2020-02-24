Wings fall to the flames 4-2 – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan scored in the first period, and the Calgary Flames began their road trip with a victory, beating the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 Sunday night.

Andrew Mangiapane scored the last two goals of Calgary, one of which entered an empty net at the end. Dylan Larkin had both goals for Detroit.

The Flames are in a tight race for the postseason final places in the Western Conference, and the five-game trip that started on Sunday could be crucial. This confrontation, against a Detroit team with the worst NHL record, was not terribly intimidating, and initially it seemed like it could be an easy night for Calgary.

“This is the NHL. Any team you play can win any night, ”said Monahan. "It all comes down to how hard you are going to work and how badly you want it."

Gaudreau was alone in the left circle when he beat goalkeeper Jonathan Bernier with a slap hit to put the 1-0. Monahan scored in a rebound 77 seconds later.

“I thought we started as we wanted. We started on time, ”said Flames coach Geoff Ward. "We were able to head out."

However, Larkin stood behind Calgary defender Michael Stone and beat goalkeeper David Rittich to make it 2-1 later in the first period.

The Red Wings remained within a goal until the last minute of the second. That was when a blow from Noah Hanifin appeared on Mangiapane's leg with 10.6 seconds remaining.

"I thought we got into the second one," said Detroit coach Jeff Blashill. "I didn't think we were good enough in the first one. I thought we had some boys playing and some were only in their jerseys."

With the Detroit goalkeeper thrown, Larkin made the 3-2 with 2 minutes remaining in the third when his wrist shot from the blue line sailed through the traffic and passed to Rittich. Mangiapane sealed the Calgary victory with 11.8 seconds to play.

The Flames tied for the first wild card in the West with Arizona. Those two teams are one point ahead of Winnipeg, who lost in Buffalo on Sunday.

“We told them not to monitor the classification. We have control of our own destiny at this time, "Ward said." If you look at the classification at this time, you will see many different things. The teams will be inside and outside. It's very close on different days, depending on what happens. "

Detroit is 3-15-1 in its last 19 games. The Red Wings attacked Andreas Athanasiou and defender Mike Green, fueling speculation that at least one of them could be treated before Monday's exchange deadline.

"You don't know what will happen next. It could be just as a precaution," Larkin said. "That's what they told us."

Green was changed to Edmonton in an agreement announced shortly thereafter. The Red Wings received forward Kyle Brodziak and a conditional draft pick from the Oilers. The selection will be in the fourth round in 2020 or in the third round in 2021.

NOTES: Calgary F Matthew Tkachuk had his eight-point streak eliminated.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Llamas: in Boston on Tuesday night.

Red Wings: New Jersey host on Tuesday night.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.