Windy and cool Monday before the snow returns on Tuesday

Hold on to your hat! High winds will blow in the Denver metropolitan area on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.





"The winds will change late in the morning and from noon we will see stronger winds with speeds of 25 to 35 mph," said Greg Hanson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Tuesday is a 20% chance of snow. The day is expected to be cloudy and windy with gusts of wind up to 29 mph.

The breezes should continue to blow and on Tuesday night, where it is expected to be cold with a low around 7 degrees and a thermal sensation of minus 3.

Winds are expected to calm down on Wednesday, when it is forecast to be sunny with a high near 44 and a low at night around 24 degrees.

Thursday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 47 degrees and a low at night around 25.

Friday is expected to be sunny with a high near 52 degrees and a night low around 25. On Saturday, the mercury is expected to rise to about 57 degrees with a night low around 30. Sunday is expected to be sunny with a maximum close to 57 degrees.