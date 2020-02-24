Wild to Face Blues at 2021 Winter Classic at Target Field – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota Wild now has its opponent for the Winter Classic on January 1, 2021. They will host the St. Louis Blues at Target Field.

The announcement was made on Sunday with the help of two former Minnesota Twins stars: Justin Morneau and Joe Mauer.

You heard it from Justin Morneau and Joe Mauer. the @mnwild will take the @StLouisBlues at Target Field by 2021 @Bridgestone NHL #WinterClassic! Learn more at https://t.co/rHKGRlHJ7Y pic.twitter.com/q1f8xXplkw – NHL (@NHL) February 24, 2020

%MINIFYHTML148a4872b6107cf19c3b76acf088e02211% %MINIFYHTML148a4872b6107cf19c3b76acf088e02212%

Hopefully a better result than Sunday night. The Blues were in town on Sunday while the Wilds continue to search for a place in the playoffs.

Marcus Foligno scored the only goal for the Wild, with the disc going up and on the Blues goalkeeper.

But Minnesota has not defeated St. Louis this year in three attempts. All this was Blues, 4-1 was the final.

The Wild are still five points from the final playoff place.

The negotiation deadline is Monday afternoon at 2 p.m.