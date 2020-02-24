Why are Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra really a perfect match?

Sometimes Priyanka Chopra It is simply burning with pride for being Mrs. Jonas.

There are his #husbandappreciationposts and, of course, his group behavior at the concerts and awards shows of Jonas Brothers. And then there are your feelings about Nick Jonas signing as Judge number 14 of The Voice, together Blake shelton, Kelly Clarkson Y John legend, starting with the premiere of season 18 tonight.

"It's super exciting. I think Nick just needs to be himself, and he will," he shared on Today when the news was announced in October. Noticing his beginnings on Broadway and his obvious experience as a world-renowned pop star, he said: "He knows a lot about music. He has literally been a musical prodigy since he was 7 years old, so I think it will be amazing to see him working with new musicians and adding to that. "

In addition, it is competitive enough to win it the first time: "Blake," he warned, "you better be careful."