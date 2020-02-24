Why are Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra really a perfect match?

Sometimes Priyanka Chopra It is simply burning with pride for being Mrs. Jonas.
There are his #husbandappreciationposts and, of course, his group behavior at the concerts and awards shows of Jonas Brothers. And then there are your feelings about Nick Jonas signing as Judge number 14 of The Voice, together Blake shelton, Kelly Clarkson Y John legend, starting with the premiere of season 18 tonight.
"It's super exciting. I think Nick just needs to be himself, and he will," he shared on Today when the news was announced in October. Noticing his beginnings on Broadway and his obvious experience as a world-renowned pop star, he said: "He knows a lot about music. He has literally been a musical prodigy since he was 7 years old, so I think it will be amazing to see him working with new musicians and adding to that. "
In addition, it is competitive enough to win it the first time: "Blake," he warned, "you better be careful."
And if you need some additional influence with the contestants, well, she knows what worked his. "I decided to go out with him after watching the video of & # 39; Close & # 39 ;, where he takes off his shirt," said the 37-year-old. Harper's bazaar last month. "Then that song is my favorite."
Of course, their romance, now almost two years deep, is based on much more than mere physical attraction. "You bring me joy, grace, balance, emotion, passion … all at the same time … thanks for finding me," he wrote on Instagram in December, on his first anniversary.
"A year ago, today we said forever," echoed her husband. "Well, it's not long enough forever. I love you with all my heart @priyankachopra."
David Fisher / Shutterstock
But, hey, it always has to start somewhere. And for Miss World become a Bollywood legend turned into a television star, thanks to her decisive role in Quanticoand the 27-year-old musician and actor, that launch point was Twitter.
Because sometimes great romances start sliding towards the DM. Jonas had already sent a text message to the co-star of Chopra in the ABC drama, Graham rogers. "Priyanka. It's. Wow." shyly transmitted to fashion in 2018, insisting: "This is not how I speak." His September 2016 note to Chopra was a bit more thought. "I heard from some mutual friends that we should meet," he told the magazine. "She responded the day with a message that said: & # 39; My team can read this. Why don't you send me a text message? & # 39;".
And so he did, the two exchange missives, "friendly with the eye on flirting," Jonas described, during the next five months, the beginning of a love story for the digital era. Then came that little incident at the Oscars 2017.
Both had scored coveted invitations to the Vanity fair bash, when he saw her go by with a black sequin Michael Kors. "And I left my drink," he shared with fashion, "Get on your knees, this is in front of a group of people, and I say: & # 39; You are real. Where have you been all my life? & # 39; Like, strong." Although he had to wait for a car and a flight to India, he agreed to have a quick drink.
They had another just before the Met Gala. Both invited to Ralph Lauren, gathered for a drink a week earlier, a date that passed from the iconic Carlyle Hotel in New York to the nearby department of Chopra. But with the actress's mother, Madhu Chopra looking at Law & Order in her nearby nightgown, the meeting was decided as a PC. "We spent a couple of hours," Chopra said. "He patted my back before leaving."
Days later, they would walk the carpet in tandem, denying that there was anything else in history than their shared Ralph Lauren finery. They never even expected that within a year and a half they were asking the designer to create their wedding clothes.
Neil Rasmus / BFA / REX / Shutterstock
But after 12 months of little contact: "Our lives took us to different places and it is curious that people asked us, both in interview settings and in private, & # 39; Are they seeing each other? & # 39; and the answer was no, "he said Jimmy Fallon"They would meet again on the big fashion night." And this time when Jonas fired his shot, he didn't fail.
On May 25, he asked him to accompany a group of friends to a live presentation of Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl, meeting in advance at the Chateau Marmont. "She enters the Chateau, and I feel an overwhelming sense of peace and understanding about the next chapter of my life," he said. fashion. When they got home from the Dodgers game the next night, he I knew, calling his mother the next morning to tell him that he had found his future girlfriend.
"This is date three," Chopra noted to the store, but despite all her reprimands, she was also sure. At the beginning they were in the middle of the date, he recalled, when he said: "I love the way you look at the world. I love the momentum you have." It was exactly what I had to say, she said: "As a child, I have never had a boy who tells me:" I like your ambition. "It has always been the opposite."
Between that and her proximity to her New Jersey-based clan, she was over. "I can analyze everything and make everything soft, but I think what really connected us both is our love for family and faith and the importance of being connected with those who will always be there for you." He told E! News Jason Kennedy in 2018 when he was asked the secret of his pairing. "We also find that in each other, which is a beautiful thing."
Nicolas Gerardin / Instagram
Seeing no reason to wait for his eternity, he proposed with his Tiffany & Co. ring the dream (he had closed a London outpost of the famous jewelry retailer to buy with his brothers weeks before) during a birthday trip to Crete that July
"I got on my knees, again, and said: Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?" Jonas said fashion. "No kidding, it took about 45 seconds. Forty-five seconds of silence."
However, suddenly, with the cushion-cut diamond in his left hand, there was no time to wait. "We decided on the place for our wedding in October and got married on December 1. We had a month and a half to plan, so we thought: & # 39; Yes, yes, yes, we will do it & # 39; and suddenly we were like, & # 39; Ohhh god & # 39; "Chopra recalled Elle United Kingdom last summer. "It was very extravagant. Hopefully, you only do it once. So that's fine."
Without a doubt, their wedding (s) was as exhausting as it was stimulating, the couple crossed India to participate in several receptions after their initial multi-day event that combines their separate traditions and religions. But now, after more than 14 months, they have been established forever.
"I have a feeling of satisfaction," he told E! News. "I feel like that is the best part of being married."
With Jonas, he has found the place where he can exhale after a hard day, the person with whom he intends to build his life. "Every day, when I get up, I say: & # 39; Oh, I have a home. This is my house. This person is my home & # 39;" he shared. "And I didn't know that feeling outside of my parents. It's like, & # 39; Oh, this is the family I've chosen & # 39; it's the family."
So they have blocked the important parts, the things that give relationships longevity. The rest enjoy learning as they go.
"Nick and I really didn't know much about each other's careers before entering the other's life," he admitted to Harper's bazaar. (Don't worry, since she became a declared Jonatic). "So we used to do a show-and-tell at night where it would be like, & # 39; This is my first song! & # 39; or & # 39; This is my first movie! & # 39; or & # 39; This is the first song I wrote myself & # 39 ;, things like that. And really that's how we're still getting to know each other. "
And each of them discovered enough to achieve some epic surprises: Mariah Carey tickets and a Mercedes Maybach of $ 199,000 for Chopra; an American football birthday game at Soldier Field in Chicago and a German Shepard puppy for Jonas.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
The last could be seen as a test for future descendants. Both the actress and her love as a musician, currently executive producer of an Amazon series without a script based on the wedding tradition before the wedding, have made it clear that this is the next step they are looking at.
"Buying a house and having a baby are on my list of things to do," he said. Vogue India last fall And they only paid for an Encino, California of 20,000 square feet with six rooms to spare, so …
"I definitely want to be a father someday," Jonas shared on Spotify. The rewind with Guy Raz in 2018. "I think it's a real dream, and I think I've had to grow quite fast. With that, you can see it in two ways, you can say it was unfair, or you can say it has given me some real perspective at an early age. And I have seen a lot of life at an early age and I hope to share that with a child of my own one day. "
His girlfriend is a game, telling E! News: "I have wanted to experience motherhood since I was 12. I love children, I always wanted to have them. And when it's time, I'm sure it will."
For now, however, she is busy happily enjoying it forever. "Every fairy tale ends when the princess marries the prince," he said to ET. "What happens to his life after that? Then the idea is: & # 39; my God, he found his prince and now his life is over & # 39;. The life of most people begins after they get married. . And that's how it should be. "
%MINIFYHTMLd0b5550bd5e51d9d8cc72d80e50b02cf17%