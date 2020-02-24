Why are Central Asian countries so quiet in the face of Uyghur persecution? The | Uigur

%MINIFYHTML558174c355901684d591247eec96e27711% %MINIFYHTML558174c355901684d591247eec96e27712%

For Arslan Hidayat, the reluctance of Central Asian governments to lash out or even tackle China's persecution of the Uighurs and other Muslim minorities has to do with Beijing's investments.

"For (these governments), all of this is an economic issue," the 32-year-old Uighur ethnic activist, whose parents fled China after Mao Zedong's death to settle in Australia, told Al Jazeera.

According to human rights groups, witnesses and relatives of alleged victims, at least one million Muslims, mostly Uighurs, in the western Chinese province of Xinjiang have been imprisoned and indoctrinated in overcrowded "reeducation,quot; camps, while Beijing converts its Home in a digital dystopia. where every aspect of life, on and off line, is strictly controlled.

Uighur and other Muslim organizations claim that hundreds of thousands have been subjected to torture, sterilization and rape in the camps.

China denies having acted poorly and says its measures are not a form of systemic discrimination but an effort to curb "terrorism."

China's considerable investments and commercial ties have chained the states of Central Asia to Beijing. Alisher Ilkhamov, Open Society Foundations program officer

Hidayat, whose father-in-law spent almost a year in a "re-education camp,quot; and whose closest friends are still there, said that although some Uyghur rights groups operate in Central Asia, "the best they can get is the silence of governments. "

The language, culture, music and cuisine of more than 10 million Uyghurs are rooted in Turkestan, a historical region of steppes and deserts half the size of the United States, divided into what is now Central Asia and Xinjiang for imperial China and Russia.

Hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs live in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan after their ancestors fled China in several waves since Beijing suppressed Muslim revolts in the 1860s.

Even a greater number of Kazakh and Kyrgyz nomads went through the opposite direction after communist Moscow forced them to settle in collective farms.

But experts and activists said that these ties mean little to the governments of modern Central Asia who have received tens of billions of dollars in investments and loans from Beijing.

Pompeo's failure

To the chief US diplomat, the rights of Chinese Muslims seemed a perfect war cry to unite these governments behind Washington.

"In my private meetings today, I plan to discuss the repression of the Chinese Communist Party of Uighur Muslims, Kazakhs and members of other minority groups in Xinjiang," said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Tashkent, the Uzbek capital, on 3 February

The meetings he referred to were face-to-face discussions with each foreign minister of the five stans. Three of these nations, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, are home to important Uighur diasporas.

In response, Pompeo's Uzbek counterpart seemed to rule out concerns.

"We really would not like to feel about us the unfavorable political consequences related to competition in our region among the great powers," Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov told the US official.

The powers are Washington, Moscow and Beijing; Analysts say the latter has already become the financial hegemon of Central Asia.

"The considerable investments and commercial ties of China have chained the states of Central Asia to (Beijing)," said London-based expert Alisher Ilkhamov, program manager with the Open Society Eurasia Program, He told Al Jazeera.

Selective silence

Even the testimony of former inmates in re-education camps, gathered by human rights groups, was not enough to convince regional leaders.

"Many reports of international rights groups do not reflect reality," Kazakhstan's president Qassym-Jomart Tokayev told German broadcaster Deutsche Welle in early December.

Some 250,000 Uyghurs live in Kazakhstan, which shares a border with China, but Uighurs and ethnic Kazakhs fleeing persecution find it difficult to seek asylum, activists say.

"It is very difficult, you can say, impossible,quot; to request asylum in Kazakhstan, said Leila Adilzhan of the Ata-Jurt rights group, which documents the plight of Chinese Muslims and provides legal assistance to refugees.

Sayragul Sauytbay, a Kazakh ethnic woman from Xinjiang, faced deportation after crossing into Kazakhstan in 2018 without documents, with her family.

After Ata-Jurt intervened, a Kazakh court overturned the deportation order, but they were denied asylum, even though her husband was a Kazakh citizen. They left for Sweden last June.

While Ata-Jurt fights for each applicant, many refugees do not contact rights groups and are deported.

"We don't know how many refugees have been secretly returned," said Adilzhan.

Activists pressing

Last year, the chief of Ata-Jurt and Adilzhan's husband, a Chinese-born Kazakh named Serikzhan Bilash, was arrested and charged with "inter-ethnic hatred."

He said he was forced to accept that he would abandon matters related to Chinese Muslims and then released him.

In November, border guards in neighboring Uzbekistan deported Gene Bunin, a Russian-American Uyghur scholar who runs Shahit.biz, an online collection of testimonies from thousands of Chinese Muslims.

"I am one hundred percent sure that it is related to my work," Bunin said.

In the impoverished and mountainous Kyrgyzstan, where some 50,000 Uyghurs have lived for decades and whose government depends heavily on trade with loans from China and Beijing, some Uyghurs say they are being monitored by security services.

"When we celebrate a vacation or attend a wedding, we only talk about business, family or friends because politics is not something that Uyghurs in (the capital of Kyrgyzstan) Bishkek want to discuss," an Uighur merchant told Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity in 2017..

A series of demonstrations against China's policies in Xinjiang took place in Kyrgyzstan in recent months, and the police fined dozens of protesters.

One of them was arrested for two months at the end of January and reportedly accused of "inciting inter-ethnic hatred."

Some Uyghur activists warn that with their loans, investments, infrastructure projects and political support, Beijing will gradually take Central Asia, parts of which used to belong to China since the beginning of the Great Silk Road two millennia ago.

Salih Hudayar, who heads the National Awakening Movement of Eastern Turkestan, a Washington-based group, compared the economic takeover of the region with the way communist China has subjugated Xinjiang since 1949.

"Slowly, they stripped off our independence by buying from our leaders, and here we are today," he told Al Jazeera.

"In the long run, (the governments of Central Asia) will also become like us, they will lose their independence in favor of some small economic benefits."