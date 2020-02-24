WHO gives alarm when virus spreads in parts of the Middle East, Europe | News

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that the outbreak of coronavirus has not reached the level of a pandemic, but warned countries to intensify preparations to address that scenario, as new deaths and infections were reported in the Middle East, Asia and Europe.

While the global health agency is very concerned about the spread of the virus in countries such as South Korea, Iran and Italy, its chief said Monday that infections in China, the country where it originated at the end of last year, have been decreasing since the beginning of February. , which showed that the virus can be contained.

"At the moment, we are not witnessing the unstoppable worldwide spread of this coronavirus, and we are not witnessing a serious illness or death on a large scale," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva.

He added, however, that countries should "do everything possible to prepare for a potential pandemic."

"What we see are epidemics in different parts of the world that affect countries in different ways and require a personalized response."

The comments of the head of the WHO came when officials in Europe and the Middle East strive to limit the spread of the outbreak and stock markets fell for fear of a global slowdown due to the spread of the virus, officially known as COVID-19.

In Italy, where there have been more than 200 infections and seven deaths, authorities established roadblocks, canceled football matches, sealed the most affected cities and banned public gatherings in a wide area.

Mohammed Jamjoom of Al Jazeera, reporting from the center of Milan in northern Italy, said there seemed to be a sense of alarm but not panic.

"People are taking precautions … but they are still away from home," he said. "That said, however, people are worried because there were only a handful of cases last week and in recent days they have skyrocketed."

In Iran, the government said 12 people had died across the country, while five neighboring countries, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Afghanistan, reported their first cases of the virus, and all those infected had links to Iran. A WHO team will arrive in Iran on Tuesday.

South Korea, meanwhile, reported 231 new cases, bringing its total to 833. Many are in their fourth largest city, Daegu, which was further isolated with Asiana Airlines and Korean Air suspending flights there until next month. Mongolia previously announced that it would not allow flights to land from South Korea.

Officially known as COVID-19, the virus has spread to almost 30 countries and killed about two dozen people. In China, it has infected some 77,000 people and killed more than 2,500, most of them in the central province of Hubei.

Beijing postponed the annual meeting of the National People's Congress, which will begin on March 5, for the first time in decades due to the outbreak of coronavirus, state broadcaster CCTV said Monday.

"So far, a new date has not been set," said Katrina Yu of Al Jazeera, reporting from Beijing.

"But analysts say that when the meeting is rescheduled, that will be the biggest indicator that the country finally won its so-called war against the outbreak of coronavirus."

Yu said that 24 of China's 31 provinces reported that there were no new cases in the last 24 hours, while a WHO visiting team said a tipping point had been reached in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak and the capital of Hubei

"They are at a point where the number of cured people who leave hospitals every day is much greater than the number of patients who enter." Bruce Aylward, Head of the WHO delegation in China, said in Beijing.

He added that China The actions, especially in Wuhan, had probably avoided hundreds of thousands of cases and urged the rest of the world to learn the lesson of acting fast.

"The world is indebted to you," said Aylward, referring to the people of Wuhan. "The people of that city have gone through an extraordinary period and they are still going through it."

Meanwhile, the virus is charging an increasing price in the world economy, with many factories in China closed or subdued due to quarantines.

The increase in cases outside of mainland China caused sharp declines in global stock markets as investors fled to safe shelters. European stock markets suffered their biggest decline since mid-2016, gold skyrocketed to a maximum of seven years, oil fell almost 5 percent and the Korean won fell to its lowest level since August.

Wall Street sank about 3 percent after it opened as the ugly liquidation spread. Italian stocks fell almost 5 percent.

The International Monetary Fund warned on Sunday that the epidemic was putting at risk a "fragile,quot; global economic recovery, while the White House said the closures in China will have an impact on the United States.