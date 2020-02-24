While Trump blocks the border, legal immigration begins to sink

WASHINGTON – President Trump's immigration policies, such as travel bans and visa restrictions or refugee limits and asylum changes, have begun to meet a long-standing goal: legal immigration has fallen more than 11 percent and is coming a more pronounced cut.

While Trump highlights the construction of a border wall to emphasize his war against illegal immigration, it is through policy changes, not physical barriers, that his administration has been able to seal the United States. Two more measures would take effect on Monday, an expansion of its travel ban and strict proof of wealth for green card applicants.

"It's really ticking all the boxes. It's a surprising thing," said Sarah Pierce, a policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan research group. "In an administration that is perceived as random, immigration has been extremely consistent and rushed."

The number of people who obtained legal permanent residence, in addition to refugees who entered the United States in previous years, decreased to 940,877 in fiscal 2018 from 1,063,289 in fiscal 2016, according to an analysis of government data from the Foundation National for the United States. Politics. Four years ago, legal immigration was at its highest level since 2006, when 1,266,129 people obtained legal permanent residence in the United States.