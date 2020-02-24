While Trump blocks the border, legal immigration begins to sink

WASHINGTON – President Trump's immigration policies, such as travel bans and visa restrictions or refugee limits and asylum changes, have begun to meet a long-standing goal: legal immigration has fallen more than 11 percent and is coming a more pronounced cut.
While Trump highlights the construction of a border wall to emphasize his war against illegal immigration, it is through policy changes, not physical barriers, that his administration has been able to seal the United States. Two more measures would take effect on Monday, an expansion of its travel ban and strict proof of wealth for green card applicants.
"It's really ticking all the boxes. It's a surprising thing," said Sarah Pierce, a policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan research group. "In an administration that is perceived as random, immigration has been extremely consistent and rushed."
The number of people who obtained legal permanent residence, in addition to refugees who entered the United States in previous years, decreased to 940,877 in fiscal 2018 from 1,063,289 in fiscal 2016, according to an analysis of government data from the Foundation National for the United States. Politics. Four years ago, legal immigration was at its highest level since 2006, when 1,266,129 people obtained legal permanent residence in the United States.
Although the data only gives an idea of the effect of Trump's agenda, immigration experts said it was the first sign of a decline that future policies are more likely to exacerbate. Those include wealth tests, which will be imposed on immigrants who apply for green cards both inside and outside the United States.
According to the publication of the new public charge standard, around two thirds of immigrants who obtained permanent legal status from 2012 to 2016 could be prevented from doing so, according to a Study of the Institute of Migration Policies.
The numbers reflect the extent of Trump administration's restrictionism, and they come as a record of low unemployment, including the president's interim cabinet chief, Mick Mulvaney, entrusted to a meeting in Britain that "we are desperate, desperate for more people,quot; .
But the doors have been locked in multiple ways. Those fleeing violence or persecution have found stricter asylum rules and have been forced to wait in miserable camps in Mexico or sent to countries like Guatemala when their cases are judged. People who have languished in camps for displaced people for years face an almost impossible refugee limit of 18,000 this year, below the 110,000 that President Barack Obama set in 2016.
Family members who hoped to travel legally from Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia and Venezuela were blocked by the president's travel ban.
The increase in background research and additional in-person interviews have further fueled foreign travelers. The number of visas issued to foreigners abroad seeking to emigrate to the United States has decreased by approximately 25 percent, to 462,422 in fiscal year 2019 of 617,752 in 2016.
But two tougher policies would take effect on Monday. The expansion of Trump's travel ban to six additional countries, including the most populous in Africa, Nigeria, began on Friday, and the public charge rule, which effectively establishes a wealth test for potential immigrants, was due to begin on Monday. . According to experts, these will give new form to immigration in the coming years.
Travel and visa bans, which will soon cover 13 countries, will surely be reflected in immigration numbers in the near future. From an average of more than 537,000 people abroad who were granted permanent residence from 2014 to 2016, even through a diversity lottery system, almost 28,000, or 5 percent, would be blocked under the restrictions of administration's recently expanded trip, according to An analysis of the State Department data.
But the public charge rule can prove the most consistent change so far.
Before Monday, immigrants were disqualified from the permanent resident status only if they failed to demonstrate a family income above 125 percent of the federal poverty line, a threshold set by Congress. Now, immigration officials will weigh dozens of factors, such as age, health, language skills, credit score and insurance, as well as whether an applicant has previously used public benefits, to determine if the applicant is likely to Use in the future. One factor that could also count against an applicant is the simple fact of applying for a green card, a Catch-22 that has been a key criticism of immigration advocates.
Even before the policy went into effect, it discouraged immigrants and citizens of immigrant families from seeking public assistance for which they qualify, such as Medicaid, food stamps, free or reduced-price school meals or housing assistance, according to Immigration analysts
"The data suggests that millions of people, including US citizens, have already withdrawn from the safety net programs to which they are legally entitled, for fear of the public charge rule, even though it does not apply to they and never will. " said Doug Rand, founder of Boundless Immigration, a technology company in Seattle that helps immigrants obtain residency and citizenship cards. "That is not a,quot; chilling effect, "it is a fraud against the American people."
The application by the State Department in a much more limited form of the public charge rule in recent years may offer an idea of how aggressively the Department of Homeland Security is likely to use the new policy. In 2016, the last year of the Obama administration, 1,076 immigrants It was found that they were not eligible for visas under the rule. In 2018, 13,450 were, according to data from the State Department.
As the State Department advances on Monday with the extended public charge rule, the wealth test will apply to green card applicants both inside and outside the United States.
Extending the rule has been a much sought target by the White House and, specifically, the president's chief advisor, Stephen Miller, who warned career officials for taking too much time to enforce the policy.
After the Supreme Court on Friday lifted a judicial mandate that blocked the policy in Illinois, the White House praised the plan the next day.
"This final rule will protect American taxpayers who work hard, safeguard welfare programs for truly needy Americans, reduce the federal deficit," he said in a statement, "and restore the fundamental legal principle that newcomers to our society they should be financially self-sufficient. " and it doesn't depend on the generosity of the taxpayers of the United States. "
Other more subtle steps have also helped reduce the number of immigrants arriving on American shores, such as demanding in-person interviews for most immigration visas and a proposed 60 percent increase in citizenship fees for most the appliers.
Tara Battle, 42, a nurse in Chicago, now finds that multiple policies are heavy, if not completely dividing, her family. After meeting Daberechi Amadi Godswill, a Nigerian, in 2016 while on vacation in the Gambia, Battle established a relationship and they got married in 2018.
Since then, Ms. Battle, who maintains a 12-year-old daughter with an annual salary of $ 35,000, said she and Godswill had spent about $ 1,000 in attorneys' fees and prosecution, trying to take him to the country. She believed that she had taken the last step when she presented her financial documents on her behalf this month.
Later, his lawyers told him that Mr. Trump had banned immigration from Nigeria. He said he would wait to see if the president lifted the ban, but if he does, he is likely to be imposed much higher processing fees.
“Everything is working and the ball is already rolling. Why are you waiting now? Mrs. Battle asked exasperatedly. "They have already done the background checks. They have already done everything. The money, the fees, everything is paid."
There are few signs that Trump gives in. He is already using his immigration agenda to incite supporters as elections approach. While the administration recorded 36,679 arrests at the border last month, slightly above 33,657 arrests in January 2016, the president has been celebrating an eight-month decrease in border crossings since an increase in Central American families approached the border last year .
He has built only 120 miles of his border wall, but his administration stifled last year's increase with a less visible policy known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, which have forced approximately 60,000 immigrants to wait in Mexico while their immigration cases are prosecute in court. . That measure, as well as an agreement with Guatemala to deport asylum seekers to the Central American country, has practically terminated asylum along the southwest border.
"They literally want millions of people to enter our country," Trump said of the Democrats in a recent tribute to the members of the Border Patrol union. "And of those millions of people, a large number of them are people you don't want in this country."
Mr. Mulvaney gave a different tone to a crowd of several hundred during a question and answer session with the Oxford Union in Britain, a tape from which it was obtained by The New York Times.
"We created 215,000 jobs last month," he said. "We are running out of people to boost economic growth."
One aspect of Trump's strict immigration policies has not yet happened: the president has not deported "millions,quot; of immigrants, as promised this year. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested about 143,000 immigrants in the country from October 2018 to September 2019, 10 percent less than the previous fiscal year and the lowest level since Trump took office.
The administration has tried to change that trend by threatening reprisals against the localities that adopt the policies of the so-called sanctuary cities. Border Patrol tactical units have been deployed to assist ICE agents. Trump pointed to those cities, including New York, in his State of the Union address, claiming that they allowed "dangerous criminal aliens to take advantage of the public."
Representative Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat and president of the National Security Committee, said the president’s aggressive immigration measures had put people at risk. The "zero tolerance,quot; policy to prosecute trapped parents crossing the border illegally, he said, led thousands of children to be separated from their parents.
"By any reasonable measure other than success," he added. "That is an absolute failure."