Where is the cast of parks and recreation now?

Can you believe that five years have passed since Parks and Recreation Goodbye to Pawnee?
In fact, the successful NBC series created by Greg Daniels Y Michael Schur It aired its last episode on February 24, 2015, after seven seasons of sincere and hilarious comedy, which has already made some of its cast members known names since the show's debut in April 2009.
The program won dozens of award nominations, including one for the Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes 2014. And while Emmys and Golden Globes mysteriously (and unfairly) eluded the show outside the victory of the Best Actress in the Balloons by Amy Poehler In 2013, Parks went to a Peabody in 2012. Not bad at all.
After 125 episodes, fans may have said goodbye to the Pawnee Parks Department, but that doesn't mean the show stopped living in fan hearts.
In fact, the possibility of a meeting or revival continues to be whispered, fueled by moments like the ladies of Parks celebrating Galentine's day earlier this month. "It seemed to me the most important thing I would do," Schur said of the program and a possible restart during a panel at PaleyFest last year celebrating the tenth anniversary of the program. "So never, never, would never say never, the opportunity, if it arose, would be amazing … but as tempting as it is, I don't want to do more episodes just to do it."
While the final destination of the series remains in the air, we can always take a walk along the memory lane and revisit our favorite stars of the show.
Amy Poehler
The star that gave life to Leslie Knope has moved to other film and television roles, as well as presenting the competition's reality show, Doing it, with his former co-star, Nick Offerman. Currently it can be heard providing voices for two of the leading roles in Duncanville, the new Fox animated series that he co-created with former Parks Writer Mike Scully and his wife Julie.
Chris Pratt
After being Andy Dwyer, Pratt became an action star with leading roles in the Jurassic world Y Guardians of the Galaxy Franchises After separating from the wife for almost a decade Anna Faris, Pratt started dating Katherine Schwarzenegger, with whom he married in 2019. You will then be heard expressing one of the main roles in the animated Pixar movie Ahead.
Aubrey Square
After April Ludgate, Plaza kept the audience laughing in movies like Dirty grandfather Y Mike and Dave need wedding dates. On the small screen, he captivated viewers with his work on the amazing FX series Legion, which ended in 2019 after three seasons.
Nick Offerman
The man behind the iconic Ron Swanson continues to appear on the big and small screen. He has not only been co-host Doing it on NBC with Poehler for the past two years, but he also launched a podcast with his wife Megan Mullally called In bed with nick & megan. Next time he will be seen starring in the FX on Hulu series Developers.
Adam Scott
The actor behind Ben Wyatt has taken a dramatic turn with a role in Big little lies. He will continue with a leading role in the next Apple TV + thriller in the workplace. Breaking off, opposite protagonist Patricia Arquette.
Rashida Jones
Ann Perkins' face went on to star and produces her own comedy series, Angie Tribeca He ran on TBS for four seasons. As co-director and writer of Quincy, a documentary about his legendary father Quincy jones, she won a Grammy for best musical film in 2019. The next time they see her in the Netflix series Black excellence, created by Blackish& # 39; Kenya Barris.
Aziz Ansari
The comedian found more stardom as an actor and executive producer of the Netflix series, Nobody's teacher, which earned him a Golden Globe. After a controversial claim of #MeToo against him that ended the series after two seasons, Ansari returned to stand up with a Netflix special in 2019.
Retta
The actress behind Donna Meagle now stars in NBC Good girls.
Jim O & # 39; Heir
After saying goodbye to the phrase of the office Jerry Gergich, O & # 39; Heir has appeared in shows as varied as The Bold and the Beautiful, The Neighborhood Y Bless this mess.
Paul Schneider
After Mark Brendanawicz was eliminated from the program in the second season, Schneider starred in short-lived series. The division Y Channel Zero: Candle Cove, besides appearing in two episodes of The murder of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.
Rob lowe
After saying goodbye to Chris Traeger, Lowe went on to star in short-lived series. The grinder Y Black code. He currently leads Fox & # 39; s 9-1-1: lonely star, the second entry in the first respondent procedural franchise of Ryan Murphy.
Billy Eichner
Since he said goodbye to Craig Middlebrooks, the comedian starred in his own Hulu series Difficult people, appeared in a handful of seasons of American horror story, and provided Timon's voice in Disney’s photorealistic adaptation of The Lion King. He will then address the role of Matt Drudge in The impeachment process, Ryan Murphythird installment of American Crime Story focused on Bill clintonit's a matter of Monica Lewinsky.
(Originally published on April 9, 2019 at 8:59 a.m. PT.)
