Where is the cast of parks and recreation now?

Can you believe that five years have passed since Parks and Recreation Goodbye to Pawnee?

In fact, the successful NBC series created by Greg Daniels Y Michael Schur It aired its last episode on February 24, 2015, after seven seasons of sincere and hilarious comedy, which has already made some of its cast members known names since the show's debut in April 2009.

The program won dozens of award nominations, including one for the Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes 2014. And while Emmys and Golden Globes mysteriously (and unfairly) eluded the show outside the victory of the Best Actress in the Balloons by Amy Poehler In 2013, Parks went to a Peabody in 2012. Not bad at all.

After 125 episodes, fans may have said goodbye to the Pawnee Parks Department, but that doesn't mean the show stopped living in fan hearts.