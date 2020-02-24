When Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella met Mukesh Ambani – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML5f34ba7b8de9d1f073772aab7749864711% %MINIFYHTML5f34ba7b8de9d1f073772aab7749864712%

MUMBAI: The president of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, said on Monday that India is about to become a "top-level digital society,quot;, and will be among the top three economies in the world.

In a conversation, Microsoft Executive Director Satya Nadella at the Summit of Future Decoded CEOs here said that the big change that drives this transformation is the deepening of mobile networks that are working at a much faster pace than before .



"It all started in 2014 when PM gave us the vision of digital India … 380 million people have migrated to Jio's 4g technology," he said.

Before Jio, the data rate was 256 kbps; and after Jio, it's 21 mbps, he said. Referring to the visit of US President Donald Trump to the country, Ambani said that India is very different from what it was during the visits of his predecessors Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton or Barack Obama, and noted that mobile connectivity was a key change .

"I have no doubt in my mind that we will be among the three main economies in the world," Ambani said, adding that the only debate that can exist is whether it occurs in five or ten years.



In India we have the opportunity to become the leading digital society, he said.

"The next generation will see a very different India from what you (Nadella) and I have grown," he said.

