What's next for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas?

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are quickly approaching their first wedding anniversary and there have been many changes for the popular celebrity couple. Joe Jonas celebrates his 31st birthday in August, but Sophie just turned 24 on February 21, 2020. Joe celebrated by paying special tribute to his girlfriend as reported by Ashley Mitchell and now there are rumors that a baby is going to solidify his life. Family as they report, Sophie is pregnant. So what's next for the couple? With so many changes underway, it seems that Sophie and Joe are forging their way together and loving each other every step of the way.

With Sophie and Joe celebrating their first anniversary in just a few months, they will surely have something special planned. Sophie and Joe were married for the first time on May 1, 2019, just to legalize things. They had a second, bigger wedding on June 29, 2019 with family and friends. Her second wedding was in France and Sophie's photos as the bride went viral while wearing a Louis Vuitton wedding dress.

Joe Jonas shared a photo of Sophie on her birthday and called her the love of her life. The two continue to show a tremendous PDA when they are in public and it is clear that these two lovebirds are definitely still in their honeymoon stage, making it the perfect time for Sophie to have a baby.

At this point, it is not clear if Sophie is pregnant or if these are just rumors, but recent reports say that Sophie has not been drinking alcohol, not even in celebrating her birthday!

Now that game of Thrones It's over, it could be the perfect time for Sophie to take a break from her performance to focus on having a baby with Joe.

That doesn't mean fans aren't going to see Sophie Turner on the big screen. Although his projects are over, he will appear in the new Quibi Survive television series that is scheduled for a release date on April 6, 2020.

What do you think of Sophie and Joe Turner as a couple? Are you waiting to see Sophie Turner pregnant?



