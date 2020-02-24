What we learned about Romeo Langford after his performance in the Lakers

%MINIFYHTML5a97314b9864c7149ca1153c5eb1934f11% %MINIFYHTML5a97314b9864c7149ca1153c5eb1934f12%

COMMENTARY

Sunday at the Staples Center was as big as the stage when it comes to an NBA game in February. The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers, possibly the most prominent rivalry in the league, fought until final possession against an exhausted crowd and a national broadcast. Yes, Boston fell short, but there were many positive aspects to the game No. 56.

The Celtics did not have owner Kemba Walker, but managed to take LeBron James and the Lakers to the limit. Jayson Tatum continued his impressive stretch, matching his personal record with 41 points in 12 of 20 shots. The first All-Star has presented ridiculous numbers in the last month, and its last performance will undoubtedly be the headliner when it comes to discussions centered on the Celtics on Sunday. But who else stood out?

He will not be able to distinguish by box score, but rookie Romeo Langford silently provided Boston with quality minutes once again. The fourteenth general selection in the 2019 NBA Draft has been excellent defensively in recent times for Boston, something that Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe recently described. The trend continued on Sunday, which stated that for Langford, the scenario doesn't matter.

Langford recorded 15 minutes in the loss as one of eight Celtics to play at least 13 minutes. Of those eight with double-digit minutes, Langford's defensive score of 100 was the second best, only behind Grant Williams, who recorded a 89.7 score at 13:06. Langford's length and footwork have created tough confrontations for opponents, even when stars like James seem to think otherwise.

Approximately seven of Langford's 15 minutes arrived in the second quarter of Sunday, which led some of the Lakers' rotation players to try to take advantage of the 20-year-old. Despite his minimal experience, Langford remained on the national stage.

James tried to expose the rookie in less than a minute in his second quarter period, but Langford did not give up.

The four-time most valuable player eliminated Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with the expectation that he would be able to use the space and beat Langford from dribbling. Instead, Langford used a good footwork and a good body position to stay in front of James, who finally missed the disputed plate.

Less than two minutes later, Langford was tasked with protecting Kyle Kuzma and passed the test once more.

Kuzma faces and finally puts the ball on the floor, but Langford closes the path. He forces Kuzma in the middle of the painting, where Tatum enters and sends his shot attempt in the other direction.

In his 15 minutes at the Staples Center, Langford allowed a single field goal in 23 partial possessions, according to NBA tracking data. That bucket came against James, whom Langford guarded for 5.4 partial possessions. The only Laker he faced more than James was Kuzma in six partial possessions. During that stretch, he subjected him to a 0 by 1 clip from the field with a free throw taken in two attempts.

Langford has played double-digit minutes in nine games. He has never had a defensive rating of more than 100 in that span, which leads Boston to allow an average of only 94.4 points per 100 possessions when on the floor. Yes, it is a small sample size, but for players with a minimum of 20 games, Langford's defensive rating of 97.4 is the best on the Boston list.

Langford's first professional season had a difficult start. The injuries kept him off the court for the Las Vegas Summer League and much of the training ground. He didn't play real minutes until December 5 against the Dallas Mavericks, and even those five minutes left more to be desired. However, we made rapid progress until the end of February, and the tide has changed. Brad Stevens relies on the Indiana product from the bank, something that is extremely beneficial for a team struggling to find constant health.

If Boston finally finds the health it has been looking for, Langford's role will not be as important. He and Stevens both know it, but it is important to recognize that both are aware of what they can contribute at the end of the bench. The Celtics, unlike many NBA teams, are in a luxurious position where they can take their time to develop draft picks. Robert Williams spent time in the G League last year, working diligently with assistant Alex Barlow in every facet of his game. Despite an injury, that was worth it for the first round of 2018. Langford is no different. The Celtics will reap the rewards of Langford's constant work with assistant Joe Mazzulla if they have not already done so.

No, Sunday did not give Langford the chance to kick back minutes like some of his appearances in the last month, but he showed more than he can achieve from the bank for Boston, even against one of the best opponents in the NBA. That in itself is a great positive.