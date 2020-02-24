What is the truth about the alleged violation of two Coreys? – Up News Info Detroit

Corey Feldman was one of the first to sound the alarm about pedophilia in Hollywood by exposing the alleged abusers who, according to him, attacked him as a child. Today, in an exclusive interview, Corey continues to talk about the cover-up of the industry that, according to him, has silenced him for years, and is ready to reveal who he says has abused his best friend, the deceased Corey Haim.

%MINIFYHTMLb8758d94249dd342e6173792e910c47811% %MINIFYHTMLb8758d94249dd342e6173792e910c47812%

Dr. Oz opens up about the big company and the challenges he faced in making the movie he is about to release, "(My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys." Dr. Oz also shows exclusive clips from Corey's movie and asks the former child star if he is prepared for the repercussions that this movie's release can bring.

In addition, "Dance Moms," Abby Lee Miller, has had many problems including a season in prison, multiple surgeries and a battle against cancer. She is here to finally face her health head on and decide if she can make the changes that could save her life.

Watch THE DOCTOR. OZ SHOW, Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. in Up News Info 62.