What does the new Phillie Phanatic look like? Here are all the changes and updates of the pet.

%MINIFYHTML608c2f3891ffd85fccc06f29748c913211% %MINIFYHTML608c2f3891ffd85fccc06f29748c913212%

A new and renewed Phillie Phanatic was revealed to the public on Sunday, as part of the Phillies' efforts to avoid a lawsuit from the original creators of the pet. The Phillies bought the Phanatic rights in 1984 from co-creators Bonnie Erickson and Wayde Harrison, but after 35 years, pet rights are available for renegotiation. Erickson and Harrison recently told the Phillies that they wanted to recover the rights, which led the Phillies to file a lawsuit at the end of 2019, stating that the team had endorsed the Phanatic in the past 35 years.

%MINIFYHTML608c2f3891ffd85fccc06f29748c913213% %MINIFYHTML608c2f3891ffd85fccc06f29748c913214%

The Phanatic has undergone some changes since its first appearance in 1978.

%MINIFYHTML608c2f3891ffd85fccc06f29748c913215% %MINIFYHTML608c2f3891ffd85fccc06f29748c913216%

He has even been red sometimes to promote the team during "Paint the Town Red Week,quot;.

RIVERA: 20 things to keep in mind in the MLB 2020 season

Throughout its history, it has become the malicious pet that fans know and love. The new Phanatic has not changed so much that fans of the Phillies will not recognize the beloved hairy creature, but some key adjustments have been made:

Compare with this image of September 29, 2019.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/52/a9/old-phillie-phanatic_avxnnnfv2sip1ovw2v755ror4.jpg?t=2017681344,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



As the previous tweet demonstrates, the new Phanatic is a slightly lighter shade of green. He has also undergone plastic surgery: his new snout has a slightly different shape, more a cone than a cylinder, as you can see in this previous image below. It is also a bit shorter.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/96/85/phanatic-nose_ogxqa1x2aayr1r4ghiawioqs2.jpg?t=2032274408,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Another big difference is Phanatic's eyes. His old eyes were more oval.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/80/ed/phanatic-eyes_12qgjuibqyof612jlxaxhq3pm0.jpg?t=2029595864,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The Phanatic must have undergone laser eye surgery, because his new eyes are more rounded. It also seems to have eyelash extensions: its former dark purple cloud-shaped eyelids have been replaced by lighter purple stars, and the blue tufts of eyelash hair behind its eyes have been dyed a lighter blue hue.

MORE: Six MLB stories to watch as spring training games continue

In the new photos, the Phanatic's feathery tail has been dyed the same light blue as its eyelashes, and seems to have grown in length, compared to this 2019 photo.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/8e/4c/phanatic-tail_1m5y2g9iog75l1ud7rntpozj44.jpg?t=2029870736,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



In body modifications, Phanatic's hands are now separated from his furry coat, giving them a kind of oven mitt. His old hands (below) were attached to the upper arm. He also added some lovely new arm scales, probably an attempt to get in touch with his Galapagos reptile brothers.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ab/29/phanatic-arm_1b0im57g0ksap1gozzxiyd3b6g.jpg?t=2032123312,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The Phanatic has always been known for its great belly. But the new Phanatic has introduced himself to camp in the best way of his life. His once abundant stomach, as seen below in this 2008 photo, has been cropped.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/c2/3c/phanatic-belly_1u8sswxkjvktazfidmo9pwbkf.jpg?t=2030851440,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Your online profile has not yet been updated with your new statistics, but it has definitely reduced some pounds from your previous 300.

MORE: Fantasy Baseball Ranking: Top 300 cheat sheet for 2020

The Phanatic shoe set is always at its point (remember when Bryce Harper gave him a pair of Phanatic-inspired studs, and the Phanatic made his own studs with Harper's face on them?). But the classic red and green Phanatic shoes with the Phillies logo and the red and white socks (shown below) have been replaced by red shoes with blue and white trim and the Phillies Liberty Bell logo, and socks blue with a red and white stripe.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/96/fc/phanatic-shoes_70ezt5hf4rvn19hv7tpeb0vm3.jpg?t=2030133832,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



However, fans of the Phillies will discover that, regardless of physical changes, the great green and silly guy is still up to his pranks.