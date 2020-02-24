Wendy Williams refuses to be with an older man after Kevin Hunter's divorce for this reason: is she an ageist?

Wendy Williams decided to talk about her love life and didn't hold back. After her audience separated from her husband for 22 years, Kevin Hunter Sr., who had an affair and a son with her lifelong lover, Sharina Hudson; Williams is ready to find Mr. Right, but he can't be too old.

In the last episode of his homonymous talk show, The Wendy Williams show, had a conversation about Al Pacino & # 39; s, 79, who separated from his 40-year-old girlfriend, Maeital Dohan.

The 55-year-old hostess said she doesn't want a man who is too old for this reason: "I had an appointment with a 65-year-old man, and that's only a 10-year-old age difference, and I thought, & # 39 "No, I'm not ready for this. I'm not ready for that! No. I had a lot of money and everything, Ivy League and all that … But after that dinner, I thought, I need to cradle it so it sleeps softly. The purpose of to know someone is to grow old together. If you already know someone who is old, what is the growth in that? "

In addition to establishing the conditions for his possible suitors, Williams made it clear that he hopes to marry someday again.

She said on her television show: “You can never say never! As my marriage was falling apart, I knew it in my mind, and now I am finally divorced. I want to get married again, I do it, I do it. I don't know if it will happen again, but you know, I'm dating. "

She added: “But now I don't want to get married again. I thought I wanted to get married again for the summer: there are qualified suitors, believe me, you! Here's the thing, now I just want to enjoy being single. "

Williams concluded: “In my opinion, I want to get married again; So, at least, I want a life partner. A man who is my partner, I don't want you to buy me things, my son doesn't need a stepfather, nothing like that. Sometimes in life, you can never say about certain things. "

Since leaving Hunter, Williams has been going out and living his best life. The storm seems to be over for the popular media personality



