Wendy Williams denies having a boyfriend, says her weekend date has her own family

The presenter of & # 39; Wendy Williams Show & # 39; He insists that the New York jeweler with whom he snuggled up over the weekend after a dinner date is just a friend who & # 39; got another life & # 39 ;.

Wendy Williams He is not dating anyone. The 55-year-old TV presenter said she is still single and that New York jeweler William Shelby or Big Will with whom she cuddled over the weekend was not her boyfriend. She insisted that their relationship was strictly platonic.

"I had an interesting weekend," he addressed the rumors of romance on his show. "Everything was innocent to me, but apparently it caused waves everywhere. All I'm doing is being Wendy." One's mother added that he "really liked" William "a lot but" not that way. "

"I was alone in the studio for 35 minutes. I was with my friend, who is also my jeweler, Will … Here is the great [scoop]. Will is my friend, he is a jeweler," he said. audience, claiming that she is just "one of her clients probably underpaid" and nothing more.

The "Wendy Williams Show"The host also said that Big Will was" involved with his family "and" got another life. "

He then explained his matching sets that are shown in his Instagram photo. "No, we do not plan to dress the same … Many of you said we looked like a couple. No, we are not a couple," he said. "I put on a beige robe and put on that [coat]. It was cold. And then we went into the studio and put it on my gram."

She also insisted that they not hug. "We are curled up in the studio because it is very cold there," he explained before concluding: "We are not a couple and I have no boyfriend. That's all."

Before settling in the studio, Wendy and Big Will enjoyed dinner together. "He sent his car for me … dinner on the hunt. Happy Friday!" She sprouted on Instagram.

Wendy separated from her husband Kevin Hunter in 2019 after discovering that she has just fathered a child with her lover. Before the rumors of connection with Big Will, she was romantically linked to DJ Boof after he took her to dinner in New York after New Year.