Wendy Williams confirms that Tamar Braxton and David Adefeso are still together – Watch the video

Many rumors have been floating around Tamar Braxton and the man who seemed to be the love of his life. When Tamar removed all of his Instagram posts, fans got scared, believing she and David Adefeso were done.

She still has her posts with Tamar, and her words of love for her are still in her social media account.

Wendy Williams addressed this hot topic on her television show, and fans can be sure that everything is fine between Tamar and David these days.

Some fans were really sad to think that these two are no longer together, especially when they were thinking about Tamar's son because David really seemed to love him.

Watch the video that The Shade Room shared:

TSR noted that "Wendy Williams spoke with Tamar and was able to confirm that they are still together, and she knew the reason why Tamar cleared her account."

A follower said: "I don't know who would like a friend like Wendy, she will be telling the world your business."

Someone else said that they could not believe that these days, deleting social media posts can mean a lot to people: "I can't believe that we are in a world where removing social media content means your life is in ruins ".

Another person noted that ‘Tamar closes his account several times a year, nobody was so worried about that. "I did not like how my social networks looked," girl changed your attitude to your social networks "literally NO ONE asked,quot; where is Tamar. "

Another follower said: "Happy for her ❤️ It's not really directly related, but black women deserve a love that doesn't require suffering for years before happiness too."

Ad

Meanwhile, if you are wondering what David is doing these days, he is really worried about young people today and is doing everything possible to help him. He wants to support students and children alike.



Post views:

0 0