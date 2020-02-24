Wendy Williams addresses rumors of romance with William Selby after her dinner

%MINIFYHTMLfd8215e5893ff2c89b27ddaddedbf23d11% %MINIFYHTMLfd8215e5893ff2c89b27ddaddedbf23d12%

In her last talk show episode, Wendy Williams addressed the rumors of romance between her and jeweler William Selby. This comes after the two were seen at a dinner, flirting a lot.

So, are they or are not? Wendy Willimas now wanted to make sure people know that she is actually still single a month after her divorce from Kevin Hunter was finalized.

William and Wendy enjoyed dinner together a few days ago before going through a studio to show their support for rapper Blac Papi.

During her Current Issues segment, Wendy turned to speculation and told her audience that ‘Will is my friend, we are not a couple and I don't have a boyfriend, that's all. If I had, I wouldn't have dated Will. "

But it is quite undeniable that they looked like a couple during the tour and Wendy explained why.

‘I was only in the studio for about 35 minutes. I was with my friend, who is also my jeweler, Will. He has made a couple of pieces for me. I like him very much, he is involved with his family and has another life. No, we do not plan to dress the same. Many of you said: "They looked like a couple." No, we are not a couple! … Yes, we are curled up like this in the studio because it's cold there … the studio is the size of my chair … The next thing you know is that accusations are thrown, "the host shared.

Wendy mocked a lot of his followers earlier, shared updates and images of dinner and after the study, which showed the two having dinner in Italy and then sitting nearby and resting their hands on each other's knees while they were in the studio.



