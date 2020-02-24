Weinstein could face a longer sentence for alleged LA crimes following the New York guilty verdict – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML8d226a6804c75ddaf04ab10c1207c8bc11% %MINIFYHTML8d226a6804c75ddaf04ab10c1207c8bc12%

– A jury found Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape in the third degree and a charge of a serious sexual act on Monday, but acquitted the movie mogul in disgrace for three other charges, including the most serious predatory sexual assault, which could have sent him to prison for the rest of his life.

"Weinstein, with his manipulation, his resources, his lawyers, his publicist and his spies, went out of their way to silence the survivors, but refused to be silenced," said Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance. "They talked from their hearts and were heard."

Weinstein, 69, could be sentenced from five to 25 years in prison, and still faces serious charges in Los Angeles.

Lou Shapiro, a criminal defense lawyer not involved in the case, believes that the verdict in New York strengthens the case against Weinstein in Los Angeles.

"They are going to enter this prosecution in Los Angeles feeling much safer than before," Shapiro said. "They know that they have previous convictions that they can raise in this trial, previous accusers, and they will move forward at full speed."

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced sexual assault charges against Weinstein on the same day he began his trial in New York in January.

Weinstein faces four felony charges for raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate hotel incidents in 2013.

On Monday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office declined to comment on the New York verdict and how it will affect the Los Angeles case, but the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said the March 11 ruling Weinstein's will take place before any procedure begins in California.

"We can anticipate that if there is a conviction here and you have to comply at any time in the Los Angeles case, your attorneys in Los Angeles will ask for what is called a concurrent judgment with New York so that any sentence you are making there will be executed at the same time. time he is doing it locally, ”said Shapiro.

Survivor of sexual assault and co-founder of Me Too March International Brenda Gutierrez said Monday's verdict sends a strong message.

"It is extremely important that he come here and be responsible here," he said. "He is definitely telling the community that whoever commits these violent crimes or sexual assaults or simply sexual harassment will be responsible regardless of their position."

Gutierrez hopes that sexual assault survivors will find strength and courage to present themselves after sentencing.

“For every Harvey Weinstein, there are 100 men like that in our community. We need to remember that. We cannot focus only on what is happening in Hollywood but on what is happening in our backyard, "said Gutierrez.

According to legal experts, the authorities in California and New York will have to work together and reach an agreement because the state cannot prosecute a defendant who is not physically in the courtroom.

Weinstein has not yet filed a guilty plea in Los Angeles. No date has been set for reading charges in Los Angeles.