Watch the second F1 2020 test live on Sky Sports F1

Follow the live coverage on Sky F1 and the Sky Sports app, plus get the latest updates and videos on the live online blog!







%MINIFYHTML911f8edcc388b35c1c6c67917cb82e6d11% %MINIFYHTML911f8edcc388b35c1c6c67917cb82e6d12%

So who will go to the Australian GP in the best way after the winter tests?

The second and final three-day test from Barcelona starts on Wednesday, with each day live once again on Sky Sports F1.

Analysis: what we learned from the first F1 2020 test

Every minute of the action will be live as teams begin to leave their 2020 cars a little further from the belt as their focus on performance racing and racing simulations changes.

On air each morning at 7.55 a.m., the morning session is 8 a.m. at 12 p.m. and the afternoon session of 1 p.m. at 5 p.m.

The story so far is transmitted after the first and second day, with the Sky F1 team accompanied by guests to review the action and discuss the most important test stories.

All live coverage will also be available in the Sky Sports app.

In addition, the Sky Sports website and application will carry all the latest updates, time sheets and free videos to watch on the daily live blog.

7:03 In this definitive guide, Ted Kravitz from Sky F1 fully explains what Mercedes DAS is, how it works and how it benefits the team In this definitive guide, Ted Kravitz from Sky F1 fully explains what Mercedes DAS is, how it works and how it benefits the team

Wednesday

7.55am-12pm: Test two, morning session of the first day

1 pm-5pm: Test two, afternoon session of the first day

5 pm-6pm: The story so far

Thursday

7.55am-12pm: Test two, morning session of day two

1 pm-5pm: Test two, afternoon session of day two

5 pm-6pm: The story so far

Friday

7.55am-12pm: Test two, morning session of day three

1 pm-5pm: Test two, afternoon session of day three