Watch the Kobe Bryant public memorial at Sky Sports Arena | NBA News

Thousands of people will meet Monday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to say goodbye to Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

Monday February 24 6:00 pm



The basketball superstar and her 13-year-old daughter will be honored at a public monument in the arena where Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant died along with seven other people on January 26 in a helicopter crash.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna attend a game between Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks at Staples Center on November 17, 2019



Celebration of Life will feature speakers who will reflect on the impact of Kobe Bryant on his sport and the world, along with music and retrospectives on Bryant's achievements on the court. Bryant became active in film, television and writing after retiring from basketball in 2016.

Bryant's family, dozens of great athletes and many important figures in Bryant's public life are expected to attend.

Bryant's memorial will air on Sky Sports Arena starting at 6 p.m. Monday.

Staples Center is sold out for the monument. The money obtained from the sale of tickets will be given to the Mamba y Mambacita Sports Foundation, which supports sports programs for young people in marginalized communities and teaches girls and women sports.

Jerseys No. 8 and No. 24 removed from Kobe Bryant hang in the Staples Center



Bryant played his entire 20-year career in the NBA with the Lakers, including the last 17 seasons at the Staples Center, which opened in 1999. The two numbers of jerseys removed from the five-time NBA champion, eight and 24, They are well above the sand where it became. the third highest scorer in the history of the league until the Lakers star, LeBron James, beat him the night before Bryant died.

Bryant's death caused a torrent of pain in Los Angeles, where he remained the most popular athlete in the city, even in retirement. Dozens of monuments and public murals have been installed around the vast metropolis, and thousands of fans gathered daily outside the Staples Center to mourn Bryant's death after the accident.

Members of the audience light a candle and put flowers under a mural of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant of artists Muck Rock and Mr79lts



The symbolic meanings will run throughout the ceremony, which will take place on a stage of 24 feet by 24 feet. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe's wife and Gianna's mother, chose February 24 as the date in honor of the uniform numbers of Kobe and Gianna, who were number 2 on their youth basketball teams.

A private funeral was held for Kobe and Gianna Bryant in Orange County on February 7.

The love of basketball put Bryant and others in fatal flight

A boy stands next to a mural of the late NBA star Kobe Bryant outside the "House of Kobe,quot; basketball court on January 28, 2020 in Valenzuela, Metro Manila, Philippines



The six passengers traveling with Kobe Bryant and his daughter in the helicopter that crashed into a mountain in southern California last month joined his love for basketball.

Among them, two teammates of Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, a coach with a growing profile in women's basketball and three parents of children driven crazy by basketball. His pilot, who was taking them to a basketball tournament, was a veteran traveler whose friends and clients said he was exactly the type a passenger would want at the controls.

















The LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with the help of the NBA All-Stars 2020 in Chicago



John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli

John Altobelli was a recognized figure in college baseball. The 56-year-old man had led his Orange Coast College baseball team to more than 700 victories and four state championships during a 27-year career that earned him the national coach honors of the year in 2019 from the American Association of Coaches of Baseball.

However, basketball was the sport of his 14-year-old daughter Alyssa, and she was a teammate of Gianna Bryant, who was hoping to play college ball one day. He also loved animals, according to his friends, so much that he took home turtles from his school's science class if he feared they would be mistreated.

Friends recalled his mother, Keri, 46, as a dedicated mother and wife who made sure to attend all of her children's games, joking that she had sat in a particular place in the stands so many times she should have done so. A plaque there with his name engraved.

The Altobellis are survived by two other children.

















The Los Angeles Lakers paid an emotional homage before Kobe Bryant when the team returned to action at the Staples Center



Sarah and Payton Chester

Sarah Chester, a former college volleyball player, was traveling to the game with her 13-year-old daughter, Payton, who was also a teammate of Gianna Bryant.

Payton played on both the Mamba girl team and the St Margarets Episcopal School, where she was an eighth grade student and her 45-year-old mother was a member of the board of trustees.

Payton, his father said, hoped to play in the WNBA someday. She found joy on any court and loved all her teammates and coaches, she said shortly after her death.

Of his wife, he said, Sarah was full of life and the glue of our family.

















LeBron James honored Kobe Bryant, his family and the victims of the helicopter crash when the Lakers returned to action at the Staples Center.



Christina Mauser

Christina Mauser, assistant coach of the Mamba women's team traveling that day to the Mamba Cup tournament at Thousand Oaks, was establishing herself as a top basketball coach.

Kobe Bryant had personally recruited her to her Mamba Sports Academy after seeing her female basketball coach at the private school in southern California attended by her daughter.

Mauser, 38, had also been a star athlete, in volleyball and basketball, at Edison High School in Huntington Beach, where she was included in the school's Hall of Fame.

Wife and mother of three children, Mauser received praise from the players, several of whom called her second mother.

















The mourners join in front of the Staples Center in Los Angeles to remember Kobe Bryant



Ara Zobayan

When you got on a helicopter, people said that Ara Zobayan was the type you would want at the controls.

Not only did he greet everyone with a big smile, but he was one of the most experienced helicopter pilots, with maximum ratings and more than 8,200 hours of accumulated flight over two decades.

"That's a guy you ask to take you from city to city," said Kawhi Leonard, star of LA Clippers. He often flew with Zobayan, who he said occasionally told him that Bryant had asked him to remember to say hello.

















Kawhi Leonard joined Inside the NBA after scoring 30 points to win the first Prize to the Most Valuable Player Kobe Bryant of the NBA All-Star Game



Zobayan was the main pilot of Island Express Helicopters and had taken Bryant to another Mamba Cup game the day before.

"He was one of his best drivers," Leonard said.