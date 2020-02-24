Watch a live broadcast of the Kobe Bryant memorial service, & # 39; A celebration of life & # 39;

More than 20,000 people are expected to celebrate the life of Kobe and Gianna Bryant as part of a memorial service at the Staples Center on Monday.

Public service arrives almost a month after Kobe, Gianna and seven other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The date (February 24) was chosen as a way to honor Gianna's number 2 and Kobe's number 24.

ESPN and NBA TV will cover the service live, but you can also watch a live broadcast of the service below.

Watch: live broadcast of the Kobe Bryant memorial

When is Kobe Bryant's memorial service?

Date: Monday, February 24

Monday, February 24 Time: 10 a.m. PT | 1 pm. ET

The doors will open at 8 a.m. PT, and the service will begin at 10 a.m. PT on Monday morning. Hours after the monument, the Clippers and Grizzlies are scheduled to play at the Staples Center (7:30 p.m. PT).

Who will attend the memorial service?

Friends and family will attend, as well as those who requested tickets through a lottery. All proceeds from the sale of tickets will be donated to the Mamba y Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The Staples Center and law enforcement officials have advised those who do not have tickets to avoid downtown Los Angeles and view the event from home. The service will not be displayed on screens outside the arena.

Fans with tickets should consider street closures and allow additional time to arrive. The doors open at 8 a.m. and the program will begin at 10 a.m. pic.twitter.com/uGhw48jK3w – STAPLES Center (@STAPLESCenter) February 24, 2020

Remembering the victims of the January 26 helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant

Gianna Bryant

John Altobelli

Keri Altobelli

Alyssa Altobelli

Sarah Chester

Payton Chester

Christina Mauser

Ara Zobayan