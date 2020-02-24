Wakefield center Joe Arundel will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury | Rugby League News





Joe Arundel broke his ACL against Castleford

Wakefield center Joe Arundel has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

Arundel suffered the injury during the defeat of the Super League derby last Friday against Castleford.

Ryan Hampshire suffered a broken jaw in the same game and will be out of action for six weeks.

While Hampshire does not need an operation to repair the rupture, Arundel will undergo major reconstructive surgery.

"We wish Joe all the best in his recovery and hope to see him back next season," said a club spokesman.

Arundel, 29, who is under contract with Trinity at the end of 2021, received help from the field in the halftime blow during his team's 32-15 defeat to the Tigers.

At least Wakefield coach Chris Chester will be able to summon the experienced Ryan Atkins center for his team's next game in Salford on Sunday.

Hampshire started the season as a replacement for the new full-back Alex Walker and switched to scrum-half when Danny Brough hurt his knee in the opening game.