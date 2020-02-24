Voice coaches are not going to let Nick Jonas win

the Voice Coaches can have their work done for them with their new co-worker.
Nick Jonas joins this season as coach for the first time alongside Kelly Clarkson, John legendY Blake shelton, and as Kelly pointed out when E! Will Marfuggi He sat with them, Nick is a serious competition from the beginning.
"He has been working since he was so young that he really is the same number of years as me, but he is just a different age group," he said. "You forget that you have been doing this since you were a child, like a small child. That is really useful to have any kind of experience, in many different stages … I was nervous about that, because in reality it is a great threat in that sense . "
John and Blake, meanwhile, are not even sure of his name, and are doing everything possible to ignore it. Joe Nas, maybe? Even the legendary and nice John Legend suspects how nice Nick is.
"He's too kind. I don't trust that," says John. "I'm like, what's your angle?"
Especially during blind auditions, says Blake, they've been trying to keep Nick from talking too much.
"I have a lot of respect for Nick as an artist and as a human being, but I don't give a damn, let's be honest," he says.
As for Nick, he feels that hazing is part of the game.
"It's a great crew. They already had their chemistry since they had done some seasons together, so when I started, I think the first day I felt comfortable, and for the second day, I was blocked," he said. "I think our chemistry really started to click, and I was like wow, they took off their gloves, and this is real now."
While the other coaches are desperate to keep Nick from winning, the bets for the rookie are huge. His brothers Joe and Kevin, who serve as his advisors this season, apparently plan to reject him if he loses.
"At least I have my dog and my wife," Nick joked.
The voice premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on NBC
