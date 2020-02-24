Victims of the Travis Coronavirus cruise ship were warned to be ready to move – Up News Info San Francisco

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE (Up News Info SF) – Federal health officials struggled Monday to find a medical destination to send to Diamond Princess evacuees, who are quarantined at Travis Air Force Base, to receive treatment when they are diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Peggy Honein, of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, made a call with the 156 evacuated in quarantine at the base during the weekend.
According to the East Bay Times, he told passengers that he was looking for a destination "to meet the medical needs,quot; of anyone who had positive results, even if they did not need immediate hospitalization.
"We need to transfer them for observation and attention, and to make sure that people are medically evaluated and their needs are met," Honein said at the conference call according to the newspaper.
A plan to transfer infected passengers to a medical center in Southern California was halted when Costa Mesa officials received a court order blocking the relocation of a federal judge on Friday. There is a hearing scheduled for Monday to further analyze if the plan was permanently blocked or could continue.
There are currently 11 of those evacuated from Travis with confirmed cases of coronaviruses that have been treated outside the base. Seven were sent to hospitals in Northern California, four were treated in the state of Washington. Five other passengers with respiratory symptoms are also found in local hospitals.
Honein told passengers to expect more confirmed cases this week, when test results return from the CDC lab in Atlanta.
"We hope to see additional cases in your group and we are working to ensure that each and every person is monitored to see if they develop diseases," he said.
In other coronavirus developments in the last 24 hours.
- Italy tries to contain viruses while neighbors fear it will spread
Police on Monday managed checkpoints in quarantined cities in northern Italy and residents supplied food as the country became the focal point of the outbreak in Europe and fears of its cross-border spread. A bus from Milan was blocked by police in the French city of Lyon for health checks and Alitalia passengers who arrived in Mauritius threatened with quarantine. Civil protection officials said 219 people tested positive for the virus in Italy and five people died, including two elderly. men in the north of Lombardy.
- Coronavirus fears impact Milan's famous fashion week
Giorgio Armani made a last-minute decision on Sunday to broadcast his latest collection from an empty theater out of concern for the health of the guests. The program ended with what the notes said was a "message of love for China," where the coronavirus exploded for the first time. Models with bright and sculpted dresses from the Armani Prive archival couture collections inspired by China stopped at the catwalk.
- Coronavirus spread continues to grow in Korea
The president of South Korea, Moon Jae-in, placed his country under a red alert, the highest level, allowing "powerful and unprecedented steps,quot; to stop the crisis. A Chinese-style blockade of Daegu, a city of 2.5 million people that is the fourth largest in the country, seemed unlikely, even when you could see signs of the answer to an increasingly large problem across the country . South Korea has reported 833 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 7 deaths.
- Iran rejects 50 Qom coronavirus deaths
An amazing number of 50 people died in the Iranian city of Qom because of the new coronavirus this month, a lawmaker said on Monday, although the Ministry of Health insisted that only 12 deaths have been recorded across the country. The new death toll reported by Qom's representative, Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani, is significantly higher than the total of 47 cases of infections that state television had reported only a few hours earlier.