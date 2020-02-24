Victims of the Travis Coronavirus cruise ship were warned to be ready to move – Up News Info San Francisco

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE (Up News Info SF) – Federal health officials struggled Monday to find a medical destination to send to Diamond Princess evacuees, who are quarantined at Travis Air Force Base, to receive treatment when they are diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Peggy Honein, of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, made a call with the 156 evacuated in quarantine at the base during the weekend.

According to the East Bay Times, he told passengers that he was looking for a destination "to meet the medical needs,quot; of anyone who had positive results, even if they did not need immediate hospitalization.

"We need to transfer them for observation and attention, and to make sure that people are medically evaluated and their needs are met," Honein said at the conference call according to the newspaper.

A plan to transfer infected passengers to a medical center in Southern California was halted when Costa Mesa officials received a court order blocking the relocation of a federal judge on Friday. There is a hearing scheduled for Monday to further analyze if the plan was permanently blocked or could continue.

There are currently 11 of those evacuated from Travis with confirmed cases of coronaviruses that have been treated outside the base. Seven were sent to hospitals in Northern California, four were treated in the state of Washington. Five other passengers with respiratory symptoms are also found in local hospitals.

Honein told passengers to expect more confirmed cases this week, when test results return from the CDC lab in Atlanta.

"We hope to see additional cases in your group and we are working to ensure that each and every person is monitored to see if they develop diseases," he said.

In other coronavirus developments in the last 24 hours.