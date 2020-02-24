Home Local News Vanessa Bryant sues helicopter owner – Up News Info Detroit

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Kobe Bryant's widow sued the owner of the helicopter that crashed in the fog and killed her husband and 13-year-old daughter last month.

LAS VEGAS – SEPTEMBER 15: Basketball player Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa at the official party for the World Music Awards 2004, September 15, 2005 in Body English at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show was broadcast live from Las Vegas on September 15 for the first time after being held in Monte Carlo for 15 years. (Photo by Frank Micelotta / Getty Images)

The wrongful death lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant in Los Angeles says the pilot was careless and negligent when flying in cloudy conditions on January 26 and should have aborted the flight.

The pilot Ara Zobayan was among the nine people killed in the accident.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 27: Gianna Bryant and her father, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, attend the 2019 WNBA All-Star Game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and accepts that, by downloading and / or using this photograph, the User accepts the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

The lawsuit was filed as a public memorial service for Kobe Bryant, her daughter, and all the victims were detained in the arena where Bryant played most of his career.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.

