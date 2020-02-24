Vanessa Bryant sues helicopter owner – Up News Info Detroit

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Kobe Bryant's widow sued the owner of the helicopter that crashed in the fog and killed her husband and 13-year-old daughter last month.

The wrongful death lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant in Los Angeles says the pilot was careless and negligent when flying in cloudy conditions on January 26 and should have aborted the flight.

The pilot Ara Zobayan was among the nine people killed in the accident.

The lawsuit was filed as a public memorial service for Kobe Bryant, her daughter, and all the victims were detained in the arena where Bryant played most of his career.

