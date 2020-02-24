Vanessa Bryant shares tribute to daughter Gianna hours before the Memorial

Sydney Leroux Dwyer is paying tribute to Gianna Bryant.

The 29-year-old soccer star tattooed the shirt number of the deceased teenager: number two. The number is also the number of the Sydney shirt.

"# 2 (heart), Leroux,quot; Vanessa Bryant, Gianna's mother, wrote on Instagram along with a photo of the ink. "Thank you for honoring my Gigi. I love you @sydneyleroux."

Gianna and her father Kobe Bryant, died in a helicopter accident in January. They were 13 and 41 years old, respectively.

Seven others also died in the tragic accident: John Altobelli, baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa; his wife, Keri Altobelli; his daughter, Alyssa Altobelli; Christina Mauser, assistant basketball coach at the Kobe Mamba Sports Academy; Payton Chester, who played on the team; his mother, Sarah Chester; Y Ara Zobayan, The pilot.

Kobe and Gianna were buried earlier this month. On Monday, February 24, a public service of Celebration of Life will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.