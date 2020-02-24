Vanessa Bryant shares tribute to daughter Gianna hours before the Memorial

Sydney Leroux Dwyer is paying tribute to Gianna Bryant.
The 29-year-old soccer star tattooed the shirt number of the deceased teenager: number two. The number is also the number of the Sydney shirt.
"# 2 (heart), Leroux,quot; Vanessa Bryant, Gianna's mother, wrote on Instagram along with a photo of the ink. "Thank you for honoring my Gigi. I love you @sydneyleroux."
Gianna and her father Kobe Bryant, died in a helicopter accident in January. They were 13 and 41 years old, respectively.
Seven others also died in the tragic accident: John Altobelli, baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa; his wife, Keri Altobelli; his daughter, Alyssa Altobelli; Christina Mauser, assistant basketball coach at the Kobe Mamba Sports Academy; Payton Chester, who played on the team; his mother, Sarah Chester; Y Ara Zobayan, The pilot.
Kobe and Gianna were buried earlier this month. On Monday, February 24, a public service of Celebration of Life will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
The date of the monument has a special meaning for the Bryant family. As noted above, two were the number on Gianna's basketball jersey and 24 was the number on Kobe's. The number 20 represented the number of years Kobe played for Los Angeles Lakers and the number of years he spent with his wife Vanessa.
All proceeds from the sale of Celebration of Life tickets are donated to the Mamba y Mambacita Sports Foundation. According to the website, the organization "exists to promote the legacy of Kobe and Gianna Bryant through charitable efforts in sports."