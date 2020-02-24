Vanessa Bryant shares that Kobe wanted to renew his vows in a heartbreaking compliment at the Legend Memorial

While she was at the Kobe Bryant memorial, her widow Vanessa Bryant talked about her husband while family, friends and other members of the list attended, crying over the loss of a legend. The memorial took place at the Staples Center today and during their heartbreaking praise, Vanessa also revealed that she and Kobe were planning to renew their vows.

Apparently, the basketball star really wanted that, since they had been together for a long time and still loved each other as at the beginning.

"Kobe wanted us to renew our vows," he told attendees while trying to contain the tears.

And that was not all! The mother of four daughters revealed that Kobe also had big plans for them as a family.

Vanessa Bryant about her late husband Kobe Bryant: "He was my everything. Kobe and I have been together since I was 17 and a half. He was the most amazing husband."#KobeFarewellhttps://t.co/CDCCxXjnY6 pic.twitter.com/VudxjVkZee – Good morning America (@GMA) February 24, 2020

He was already planning to have his firstborn "Natalia (to) take over our company and travel the world."

Making it very clear that he was a true "#GirlDad,quot; from start to finish, Vanessa shared that "he never left the toilet seat." He taught girls to be brave "and added that he would always remind them that they are beautiful and intelligent.

Finally, she talked about her incredible love story and that really touched the people present, who were crying just hearing it.

As fans know, Vanessa and Kobe met when he was only 17 years old.

‘I was his first love, his wife, his best friend, his confidant and his protector. He was the most amazing husband. "

She described them as a couple who used the words "fire and ice,quot;, stressing that sometimes she was also "vice versa."

The widow then, heartbreaking, revealed that she once gave him a blue dress and the notebook from the movie "The Notebook."

This gift was meant to symbolize that, like the characters in the movie, they would age together.



