Vanessa Bryant gives a beautiful speech in honor of Kobe Bryant and Gianna

The mother of four children reflected on Kobe as a father and said to the full sand: "We had always talked about you about how fun grandparents would be for our daughters' sons. He would have been the coolest grandfather. Kobe was the MVP of parents, or MVD He never left the toilet seat. He always told the girls how beautiful and intelligent they were. He taught them how to be brave, how to move forward when things get tough. When Kobe retired from the NBA, he She took care of leaving and picking up our girls from school since she was pregnant with Bianka and recently breastfeeding Capri. When Kobe was still playing, I arrived an hour earlier to be the first to pick up Natalia and Gianna. late one time, and we definitely let him know that I was never late. Then, he appeared 1 hour and 20 minutes before that. He always knew there was room for improvement and wanted to improve. I happily traveled by car and I enjoyed spending time In the car with our girls, he was a caring father, a practical and present father. He helped me bathe Bianka and Capri almost every night. He sang silly songs to them in the shower and continued to make them laugh and smile as he joined them in lotion and prepared them for evil. He had magic arms and could sleep at Capri in just a few minutes. He said it to a science. Eight times up and down our hall. He loved to take Bianka to watch her play in the koi pond area and he loved to take her to the park. The most recent visit to the koi pond was the night before he and Gigi passed. "

She continued: "He shared the love for movies and the breakdown of movies with Natalia, enjoyed taking Natalia to watch the newest movies, and they would have a marathon of movies, and enjoyed every second. He also loved the typical tear. like stalking Stepmother, Steel magnolias Y Little woman. He had a tender heart. Kobe somehow knew where he was at all times. Specifically when I was late for their games. He would worry about me if I wasn't in my seat at the beginning of each game, and I would ask security where I was in the first half of the first quarter. My smart ass would tell you that I wasn't going to lose 81 points in the first 10 minutes of the game. I think that anyone with children understands that sometimes you can't leave on time. He finally got used to my delay and withdrew. The fact that he could play on an intense professional level and still worry about making sure we got to the game enough was just another example of how the family first came to him. He loved being Gianna's basketball coach. He told me that he wished he had convinced Natalia to play basketball, that they could have spent even more time together. But he also wanted her to follow her own passion. He would see Natalia play in a volleyball tournament on her birthday, on January 19, and realized that she is a very intelligent player. He was convinced that she would have been a great point guard with her vision of the court. He told me that he wanted Bianka and Capri to practice basketball when they were older so he could spend as much time with them as with Gigi. I always told Bianka and Capri that they would grow up to play basketball and mix it. Now they won't have their dad and sister here to teach them, a loss that I don't understand. I'm so glad that Kobe heard KoKo say Dada. He won't leave Bianka or Capri in kindergarten, be here to tell me how to control him or go to the doctor's visits for my own moral support. You won't be able to walk with our girls down the hall, spin them on the dance floor singing PYT for me. I want my daughters to know the amazing person, husband and father that he was. The kind of man who wanted to teach future generations to be better and prevent them from making their own mistakes. He always liked working and doing projects to improve the lives of children. He taught us all the valuable lessons about life and sports through his NBA career, his book, his "Detail,quot; program and his insignificant podcast series. We are very grateful that you have left us those lessons and stories. He was attentive and wrote the best love letters and letters, and Gigi had his wonderful ability to express feelings on paper and make you feel his love through his words. She was thoughtful like him. They were so easy to love. Everyone naturally gravitated towards them. They were fun, happy, silly, and loved life. They were so full of joy and adventure. "