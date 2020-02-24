Vanessa Bryant gives a beautiful speech in honor of Kobe Bryant and Gianna

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images
They may not be here physically anymore, but Kobe Bryant Y Gianna Bryantmemories live with Vanessa Bryant.
During Monday's public memorial at the Staples Center, Vanessa earned a big ovation while climbing the podium to give a beautiful and emotional speech in honor of her late husband and 13-year-old daughter.
"First I would like to thank everyone for coming today," he began his touching praise. "The outpouring of love and support that my family has felt throughout the world has been very encouraging. Thank you very much for all your prayers. I would like to talk about Kobe and Gigi. I will start with my girl Gianna Bryant, an incredibly sweet and gentle soul." .
"She was always thoughtful," Vanessa continued. "She always kissed me good night and good morning. There were some occasions when I was completely tired of being with Bianka and Capri and I thought she had gone to school without saying goodbye. She sent me a text message and said: & # 39; No Kiss? & # 39; and Gianna replied: "Mom, you were asleep and didn't want to wake you up." She knew how much her kiss meant to me and she kissed me every day. "
Gigi was, as Vanessa said, her best friend. Together, they baked cakes and chocolate chip cookies. They watched cooking shows, Cupcake War, Survivor and the NBA games with his dad. With his sisters, he loved spending days watching Disney movies. "Gigi was very competitive like her dad, but Gianna had a sweet grace about her," Vanessa said. "His smile was like sunlight. His smile occupied his entire face, like mine. Kobe always said it was me. He had my fire, my personality and my sarcasm. He was tender and affectionate with the best laugh. He was infectious. It was pure and genuine. "
While she was a copy of her mother, she was also the same as her father. "She was an amazing athlete," said the proud mother. "She was excellent in gymnastics, soccer, softball, dancing and basketball. She was also an amazing dancer. She loved to swim, dance, do somersaults and jump into our pool. Gigi was confident, but not in an arrogant way. She loved to help and teach things to other people. At school, he offered the boys' basketball coaches to help give the basketball team some advice. It was very similar to their dad and they both liked to help people learn new things. and master them. "
Although he was only 13 years old, he served as a pillar of strength for the Bryant. "She always made sure everyone was fine," Vanessa admitted. "She always kept our family together. She loved family traditions, family movie night and game night on vacation were important to her. Gigi always took care of everyone. She was very much in tune with our feelings and wanted the best for us. "Gianna was smart. She could read, speak and write Mandarin. She knew Spanish. She had good grades and kept them all while becoming an amazing basketball player. She was president of the school spirit, student council member, assistant director of her school." . plays, like his older sister. "
In fact, she was eager to follow her older sister. Natalie to high school next year. "I am so happy that you have been given the opportunity to know that you were accepted in the same high school," Vanessa said. "She was really happy. Gianna made us proud, and she still does. Gianna never tried to conform. She was always herself. She was a good person, a leader, a teacher, wearing the white shirt, black leggings, a denim Jack , her tall white top and a flannel tied around her waist with straight hair, was her favorite style, she had so much booty and rhythm since she was a baby, she gave the best hugs and the best kisses, she had a beauty, smooth lips like her daddy She hugged me and hugged me so hard I could feel her love. "
"I miss her sweet kisses, her intelligence, her sarcasm, her wit and that adorable cunning smile, followed by a smile and a laugh," he continued. "Gigi was radiant. I was happy every day. I miss looking at her beautiful face. She was always very good, she followed the rules. I knew I could always count on her to do the right thing."
Gigi took her role as an older sister very seriously. "She happily carried the little diaper bag or played with them," Vanessa recalled. "He liked to help me with Bianka and Capri. Bianka loved going to the patio, swimming and jumping on the trampoline with Gigi. He used to tell Gigi that he thought KoKo considered her his favorite sister. Capri smiled from ear to ear when Gigi He entered the room and Capri reminds me a lot of Gianna. They look alike and smile with their whole faces. Pure joy. "
Now, Vanessa is looking at all the milestones that Gigi will not be able to experience. "We did not have the opportunity to teach him to drive a car," he shared. "I will not be able to tell you how beautiful your wedding day looks. I will never see my girl walk down the hall, make a father-daughter dance with her dad, dance on the dance floor with me or have children of her own. Gianna she would have been an incredible mommy. She was very motherly since she was very young. Gigi would probably have become the best player in the WNBA. "
"She would have made a big difference for women's basketball," he continued. "Gigi was motivated to change the way everyone saw everyone in sports. He wrote articles at school defending women and wrote about how the unequal pay gap for the NBA league and the WNBA was not fair. I really feel that she made positive changes for the WNBA players now. Gigi's goal was to eventually play in the WNBA. I'm still very proud of Gianna. "
In fact, she left a lasting mark. "She made a difference and was kind to everyone she met in the 13 years she was here on Earth," Vanessa praised. "His classmates shared with us many good memories about Gianna, and those stories reminded me that Gianna loved and showed everyone that no act of kindness is too small to make a difference in someone's life. It was always, always, Always considerate of others and her feelings, she was a beautiful, kind, happy, silly, thoughtful and loving daughter and sister, she was so full of life and had so much more to offer this world, I can't imagine life without her. We love you very much, Gigi. I will miss your sweet handmade cards, your sweet kisses and your beautiful smile. I miss you, all of you, every day. I love you. "
Then, Vanessa began talking about her "sweet husband and the beautiful father of our children," Kobe.
"He was mine. He was my everything. Kobe and I had been together since I was 17.5 years old. He was his first girlfriend, his first love, his wife, his best friend, his confidant and his protector. He was the most amazing husband. Kobe me I loved more than I could express or express in words. It was the early bird and I was the night bird. It was fire and it was ice, and sometimes vice versa. We balance each other. " she remembered. "I would do anything for me. I have no idea how I deserved a man who loved me and loved me more than Kobe. He was charismatic, a gentleman. He was loving, loving and romantic. He was really romantic in our relationship. He looked forward to the Day of Valentine and our anniversaries every year, he planned special anniversary trips and a special traditional gift for each year of our marriage, he even made my most precious gifts, he just thought outside the box and was very attentive even while working hard to be the best athlete, he gave me the notebook and the blue dress Rachel McAdams carried on The notebook movie. When I asked him why he chose the blue dress, he said it was due to the scene in which Ali returns with Noah. We were hoping to grow old together, like the movie. We really had an amazing love story. We loved each other with our whole being, two perfectly imperfect people who formed a beautiful family and raised our sweet and wonderful girls. A couple of weeks before his death, Kobe sent me a sweet text message and mentioned how he wanted to spend time together. Only the two of us without our children because first I am his best friend. We never had the opportunity to do so. We were busy taking care of our girls and simply fulfilling our daily responsibilities, but I am grateful to have that recent message. It means a lot to me. Kobe wanted us to renew our vows. I wanted Natalia to take care of her company, and I wanted to travel the world together. "
FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP through Getty Images
The mother of four children reflected on Kobe as a father and said to the full sand: "We had always talked about you about how fun grandparents would be for our daughters' sons. He would have been the coolest grandfather. Kobe was the MVP of parents, or MVD He never left the toilet seat. He always told the girls how beautiful and intelligent they were. He taught them how to be brave, how to move forward when things get tough. When Kobe retired from the NBA, he She took care of leaving and picking up our girls from school since she was pregnant with Bianka and recently breastfeeding Capri. When Kobe was still playing, I arrived an hour earlier to be the first to pick up Natalia and Gianna. late one time, and we definitely let him know that I was never late. Then, he appeared 1 hour and 20 minutes before that. He always knew there was room for improvement and wanted to improve. I happily traveled by car and I enjoyed spending time In the car with our girls, he was a caring father, a practical and present father. He helped me bathe Bianka and Capri almost every night. He sang silly songs to them in the shower and continued to make them laugh and smile as he joined them in lotion and prepared them for evil. He had magic arms and could sleep at Capri in just a few minutes. He said it to a science. Eight times up and down our hall. He loved to take Bianka to watch her play in the koi pond area and he loved to take her to the park. The most recent visit to the koi pond was the night before he and Gigi passed. "
She continued: "He shared the love for movies and the breakdown of movies with Natalia, enjoyed taking Natalia to watch the newest movies, and they would have a marathon of movies, and enjoyed every second. He also loved the typical tear. like stalking Stepmother, Steel magnolias Y Little woman. He had a tender heart. Kobe somehow knew where he was at all times. Specifically when I was late for their games. He would worry about me if I wasn't in my seat at the beginning of each game, and I would ask security where I was in the first half of the first quarter. My smart ass would tell you that I wasn't going to lose 81 points in the first 10 minutes of the game. I think that anyone with children understands that sometimes you can't leave on time. He finally got used to my delay and withdrew. The fact that he could play on an intense professional level and still worry about making sure we got to the game enough was just another example of how the family first came to him. He loved being Gianna's basketball coach. He told me that he wished he had convinced Natalia to play basketball, that they could have spent even more time together. But he also wanted her to follow her own passion. He would see Natalia play in a volleyball tournament on her birthday, on January 19, and realized that she is a very intelligent player. He was convinced that she would have been a great point guard with her vision of the court. He told me that he wanted Bianka and Capri to practice basketball when they were older so he could spend as much time with them as with Gigi. I always told Bianka and Capri that they would grow up to play basketball and mix it. Now they won't have their dad and sister here to teach them, a loss that I don't understand. I'm so glad that Kobe heard KoKo say Dada. He won't leave Bianka or Capri in kindergarten, be here to tell me how to control him or go to the doctor's visits for my own moral support. You won't be able to walk with our girls down the hall, spin them on the dance floor singing PYT for me. I want my daughters to know the amazing person, husband and father that he was. The kind of man who wanted to teach future generations to be better and prevent them from making their own mistakes. He always liked working and doing projects to improve the lives of children. He taught us all the valuable lessons about life and sports through his NBA career, his book, his "Detail,quot; program and his insignificant podcast series. We are very grateful that you have left us those lessons and stories. He was attentive and wrote the best love letters and letters, and Gigi had his wonderful ability to express feelings on paper and make you feel his love through his words. She was thoughtful like him. They were so easy to love. Everyone naturally gravitated towards them. They were fun, happy, silly, and loved life. They were so full of joy and adventure. "
Vanessa, in tears, concluded: "God knew they couldn't be on this Earth without each other. I had to bring them home to have them together. Baby, take care of our Gigi. I have Nata, Bebe and KoKo. We love and I miss you, Boo and Gigi. May both of you rest in peace, have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you forever. Mommy. "
The celebration of the life of Kobe and Gigi comes almost a month after the duo, along with the passengers. Christina Mauser, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and pilot Ara ZobayanHe died tragically in a helicopter accident. At the time of the incident, the group was heading to a basketball tournament at the Kobe Mamba Sports Academy.
While fans, friends and family lamented the devastating accident, posting tributes and moving memories, Vanessa took Instagram to share a family photo with Kobe, Gigi and their daughters. Natalie, Bianka Y Capri.
"There are not enough words to describe our pain at this time," he wrote. "It comforts me to know that Kobe and Gigi knew they were so deeply loved. We were incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. It was our beautiful blessings that were taken from us too soon."
"I am not sure what our lives have beyond today, and it is impossible to imagine life without them," he continued. "But we wake up every day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe and our baby, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless, and that is, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them . Have them here with us, forever. "
At that time, the MamboOnThree organization also announced to help support the other families affected by the tragedy. Later, he also revealed that the Kobe Mamba Sports Foundation would switch to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation to honor his daughter.
"Because there is no # 24 without # 2," he wrote on Instagram at that time. "Our mission remains the same, and stronger than ever, to provide opportunities for young people through sport. Thank you all for the great amount of support and your kind donations to date while we carry out the legacy of Kobe and Gigi … We hope to empower young athletes in a world left us all to help us shape. "
To honor the legacy of Kobe and Gianna, the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation provides opportunities for young people through sport. For more information or to donate, click here.