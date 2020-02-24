Vanessa Bryant files suit for manslaughter against company in Kobe and Gigi helicopter accident

%MINIFYHTML84c62c15afe54d3720241cd1a31e266411% %MINIFYHTML84c62c15afe54d3720241cd1a31e266412%

# Roommates Vanessa Bryant is officially taking legal action due to the tragic helicopter accident that claimed the life of her husband Kobe Bryant and her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant. Vanessa has filed a lawsuit for manslaughter against the company that owns the helicopter, as well as against the pilot who flew that day.

According to TMZ, Vanessa Bryant is not letting the harrowing deaths of her husband and daughter go accordingly, as it was reported that she has just filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Vanessa has just sued Island Express, the company that crashed the helicopter that crashed and eventually killed Kobe Bryant and Gigi Bryant along with seven other passengers.

The lawsuit claims that the helicopter should never have been placed on the danger road it was in before the fateful accident on January 26.th. In addition, the lawsuit further alleges that Island Express could only fly under visual flight rules, however, the conditions on the day of the accident were not conducive to such a flight. As you will remember from previous reports, the fog was extremely low that day and the pilot was in blinding conditions.

As for the pilot, Ara George Zobayan, the lawsuit also points to him, noting that he was going to travel 180 kilometers per hour in the dense fog in a sharp decline a few moments before the helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California. The lawsuit also states that Zobayan did not properly monitor and evaluate the weather before takeoff, could not obtain adequate weather data before the flight, could not abort the flight when he knew about the cloudy condition, could not maintain control of the helicopter and could not avoid "natural obstacles,quot; on the flight path. The violation of Zobayan in 2015 by the minimum of the visual flight rules for flying into airspace with reduced visibility, was also mentioned in the lawsuit.

Island Express was also named in the lawsuit due to participation in unnecessary and unnecessarily risky means of transportation under the circumstances. Vanessa is asking for damage from the "pre-impact,quot; terror, damage from the emotional trauma Kobe and Gigi suffered while the pilot struggled to get out of the clouds before the crash.

The lawsuit also seeks additional damages for loss of love, affection, care, society, service, comfort, support, right to support, company, comfort or moral support and expectations for future support and advice, and also compensation for loss of support. financial and for funeral and funeral expenses.

As of now, the amount of damage has not been made public, but since Vanessa is asking for punitive damages, the claim could easily add up to millions.

