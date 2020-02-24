Vanessa Bryant files suit for manslaughter after helicopter accident

Matt Baron / Shutterstock
Less than a month from Kobe BryantHe passes prematurely in a helicopter accident, his wife of a lifetime Vanessa Bryant You are taking legal action.
ME! News learned that Vanessa's lawyers filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters. According to NBC News, lawyers filed a 72-page wrongful death lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court arguing that Island Express, agents and employees, including Ara George Zobayan, the pilot of the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter who also died in the accident, had the "duty to use that degree of care that an ordinarily careful and prudent pilot would use in the same or similar circumstances."
The lawsuit accuses Zobayan of not properly monitoring and evaluating the weather before takeoff, not obtaining adequate weather data before the flight in question, not aborting the flight when it knew about cloudy conditions, not adequately maintaining control of the helicopter. in flight, not properly avoiding natural obstacles on the flight path, not maintaining a safe distance between the helicopter and natural obstacles and, among other accusations, not operating the helicopter properly and safely, resulting in the accident.
They seek compensatory and punitive damages not specified. ME! The news has reached the helicopter company for comment.
"One of our helicopters, N72EX, Sikorsky S76, was involved in an accident on Sunday, January 26 in the Calabasas area of Los Angeles County. We are deeply sad about this tragedy," says a statement on the company's website. . "Our top priority is to provide assistance to the families of the passengers and the pilot. We hope they respect their privacy at this extremely difficult time. The pilot, Ara Zobayan, was our main pilot. Ara has been with the company for more than 10 years and has more than 8,000 flight hours. We are working closely with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to investigate the cause of the accident and we are grateful to the first responders and local authorities for their response to this unimaginable accident. " The company then noted that it immediately suspended service after the accident.
The late basketball icon, 41, and Zobayan were two of the nine victims of the crash, which took place in California on January 26. The 13-year-old daughter of the athlete. Gianna Bryant He was also on board, as was John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester and Christina Mauser.
In a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board published earlier this month about the accident investigation, a witness who was present in the area at the time of the accident was quoted as saying that the hillside was "surrounded by fog."
Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Josh Rubenstein said the department's Air Support Division grounded its helicopters that morning because "the weather situation did not meet our minimum standards for flying." However, by The Washington Post, Zobayan was "approved for what is known as special visual flight rules."
"Usually, crashes due to low visibility are a sudden and rapid shock because they didn't see the ground and when they realize it's too late to make a move and just hit," a source of aviation previously explained.
Amid the news of the lawsuit, loved ones, stars and fans have gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to celebrate the life of the legend and his daughter.
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family).