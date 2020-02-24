Vanessa Bryant files suit for manslaughter after helicopter accident

Less than a month from Kobe BryantHe passes prematurely in a helicopter accident, his wife of a lifetime Vanessa Bryant You are taking legal action.

ME! News learned that Vanessa's lawyers filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters. According to NBC News, lawyers filed a 72-page wrongful death lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court arguing that Island Express, agents and employees, including Ara George Zobayan, the pilot of the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter who also died in the accident, had the "duty to use that degree of care that an ordinarily careful and prudent pilot would use in the same or similar circumstances."

The lawsuit accuses Zobayan of not properly monitoring and evaluating the weather before takeoff, not obtaining adequate weather data before the flight in question, not aborting the flight when it knew about cloudy conditions, not adequately maintaining control of the helicopter. in flight, not properly avoiding natural obstacles on the flight path, not maintaining a safe distance between the helicopter and natural obstacles and, among other accusations, not operating the helicopter properly and safely, resulting in the accident.

They seek compensatory and punitive damages not specified. ME! The news has reached the helicopter company for comment.