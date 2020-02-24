Vanessa Bryant files a lawsuit against the helicopter company in Kobe Crash – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant, filed a lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters, the company that operated the helicopter that crashed in Calabasas last month, killing Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter, Kobe Gianna and Seven other people.

The lawsuit was announced the same day as a public monument honoring Kobe and Gianna held at the Staples Center, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The complaint filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court states that the pilot, Ara Zobayan, 50, was negligent and did not "use ordinary attention to fly the subject plane," the Times reports.

On the morning of January 26, Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died when the helicopter they were traveling crashed into the hills of Calabasas in the middle of a dense fog.

The helicopter departed from John Wayne Airport in Orange County and headed to Camarillo, with passengers on board heading to the Kobe Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where he was destined to train Gianna in a tournament game.

In its preliminary report, the National Transportation Safety Board revealed that there was no evidence that the helicopter's engines had failed before shutting down.