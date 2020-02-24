Vanessa Bryant delivers the praise of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant at the Staples Center

A public memorial service is underway in downtown Los Angeles to honor the great NBA player, Kobe Bryant, and his daughter, Gianna Bryant. Vanessa Bryant delivered the most emotional praise for her daughter, and you can see it in the following video.

Vanessa also talked about her soulmate, and remembered how he was in a relationship. He was also called the best daddy girl who taught his four daughters to be brave and move on when things get tough. "

About Gigi, Vanessa said: "She was dad's girl, but I know she loved her mother, and continued:" She was one of my best friends. "

In addition, Sabrina Ionescu, who is a basketball player at the University of Oregon and became a mentor to Gigi, called the girl "the future,quot; of women's basketball.

According to reports from ABCNews, he said the following:

"She always wanted to learn, go to all the places she could: university, NBA, WNBA," he said. She continued and said: ‘Kobe was helping with that because he saw it in her. Just as he saw it in me. "

He also stated that he still sends a text message to Kobe Bryant's phone.

"The texts pass, but there is no answer," he said. "Sometimes, I'm still waiting."

People simply could not believe how Vanessa is able to speak without crying.

Someone said: "My heart breaks a million times a minute when I hear her talk about them," and another follower posted this: "I don't know HOW he held it together." He almost managed to read a complete essay without tears. "

One commenter wrote: ‘I will never know how he can speak. God, please stay with Vanessa, "while another person said:" Vanessa, the strongest woman, mom and wife I have ever seen. "

As you know, the basketball legend lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash.

Vanessa and Kobe's second daughter, Gianna, 13, was also with her father, along with seven other people.

Let's keep everyone affected by this horrible tragedy raised in prayer.



