Vanessa Bryant delivers the praise of Gigi Bryant at the Kobe Memorial

One of the most difficult things for any father is to deliver the praise of his son … and sadly, that is exactly what Vanessa Bryant had to do at the Kobe Bryant and Gigi Bryant public memorial. It was a heartbreaking moment that shows how strong it is during such an incredibly difficult time.

Vanessa Bryant initially stepped forward to speak at the memorial and quickly informed the audience that she would first talk about her baby Gigi, and then talk about "the love of her life," Kobe.

You can read the FULL transcript of Vanessa Bryant's compliment for Gigi BELOW:

"My little girl. Gianna Bryant is an incredibly sweet and gentle soul. She was very thoughtful and always kissed me good night and kissed me good morning. There were some occasions when I was absolutely tired of being with Bianka and Capri, and I thought that He had gone to school without saying goodbye. I write a text message and say, "No kisses?" And Gianna responded with: "Mom, I kissed you. You were asleep and didn't want to wake you up." I knew how much their morning and evening kisses meant to me, and I was very attentive in remembering to kiss each day. She was dad's girl, but I know she loved her mom, and she always showed me and told me she loved me. She was one of my best friends.

She loved to bake. He loved to put a smile on everyone's face. Last August, she made a beautiful birthday cake for her dad, and she had fondant and it looked like she had blue agate crystals. Kobe's birthday cake looked like it was professionally decorated. She made the best chocolate chip cookies. He loved watching cooking shows and "Cupcake Wars,quot; with me, and he loved watching "Survivor,quot; and "NBA on TNT,quot; with his dad. He also loved watching Disney movies with his sisters.

Gigi was very competitive like her dad, but she had a sweet grace about her. His smile was like sunlight. His smile took his whole face, like mine. Kobe always said it was me. She had my fire, my personality and sarcasm, and she was tender and loving inside. She had the best laugh. It was contagious. It was pure and genuine.

Kobe and Gianna naturally gravitated towards each other. He had Kobe's ability to listen to a song and memorize all the lyrics after listening to it a couple of times; It was his secret talent.

She was an amazing athlete. She was excellent in gymnastics, soccer, softball, dance and basketball. She was also an amazing dancer. He loved to swim, dance, do somersaults and jump in our pool. Gigi loved his TikTok dances. Gigi was confident but not in an arrogant way. He loved helping and teaching other people things. At school, he offered the children's basketball coaches to help give the children's basketball team some advice, such as the triangular offensive. She looked a lot like her dad and they both liked helping people learn new things and master them. They were great teachers.

Gigi was very sweet. She always made sure everyone was fine and that she was our shepherdess. She always kept our family together. I loved family traditions, and family movie night was important to her. She always took care of everyone. She was very much in tune with our feelings and wanted the best for us. "

Vanessa continued adding:

“Gianna was intelligent, knew how to read, speak and write Mandarin, knew Spanish and had good grades and kept them all while becoming a great basketball player. She was president of the school spirit, in the student council. She was the principal's assistant for her school play as well as her older sister. He wanted to graduate from eighth grade and go to high school with his older sister, Natalia. I am very happy that you have been given the opportunity to know that you were accepted in the same high school. She was very happy.

Gianna made us proud and still does. Gianna never tried to settle. She was always herself. He was a good person, a leader, a teacher, wearing a white T-shirt, black leggings, a denim jacket, a white Converse high cane and a flannel tied around his waist, and straight hair was his usual style. She had rhythm and loot since she was a baby. She gave the best hugs and the best kisses. He had beautiful, soft lips like his dad. She hugged me and hugged me so tight, I could feel that she loved me, and I loved the way she looked at me, it was as if she was absorbing everything. We love each other very much. I miss her so much.

She was very energetic. He couldn't keep up with his energy. She licked Natalia and me once. He was about six years old. We let her have an advantage and we still shook the dust. I miss her sweet kisses and intelligence, and I miss her sarcasm and ingenuity, and that adorable cunning smile followed with a smile and a laugh. We share the same smile of "cat that ate the canary,quot;. Gigi was radiant. She brightened my day every day. I miss looking at her beautiful face.

She was always very good. A follower of rules. He knew he could always count on her to do the right thing. She was the most loving daughter, the little and thoughtful sister and the dumb older sister. He often helped carry the baby's baby bag and play with them, and he loved helping with Bianka and Capri. Bianka loved going to the patio, swimming and jumping on the trampoline with Gigi. He told Gigi that he thought Coco considered her his favorite sister. Capri was smiling from ear to ear when Gigi entered the room, and Capri reminds me a lot of Gianna. They look alike and just smile with all their face, pure joy.

We won't be able to see Gigi go to high school with Natalia and ask her how her day was. We did not have the opportunity to teach him to drive a car. I will not be able to tell you how beautiful your wedding day looks. I will never see my baby walk down the aisle, have a father-daughter dance with her dad, dance on the dance floor with me and have her own babies. Gianna would have been an incredible mom. She was very motherly since she was very young.

Most likely, Gigi has become the best player in the WNBA. She would have made a big difference for women's basketball. Gigi was motivated to change the way everyone saw women in sports. She wrote articles at school defending women and wrote about how the unequal pay gap for the NBA and WNBA leagues was not fair. And I really feel that she made a positive change for the WNBA players now, because they knew that Gigi's goal was to eventually play in the WNBA.

I am still very proud of Gianna, and she was kind to everyone she met during the 13 years she was here on Earth. His classmates shared many nice stories with us, and those stories reminded me that Gianna loved and showed everyone that no act of kindness is too small to make a difference in someone's life. He was always, always, always considerate of others and their feelings. She was a beautiful, kind, happy, silly, considerate and loving sister and daughter. I was so full of life and had much more to offer this world. I can't imagine life without her. Mommy, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and Daddy love you so much, Gigi. I will miss your sweet handmade cards, your sweet kisses and your beautiful smile. I miss you all every day. I love you. "

