Vanessa Bryant delivers emotional praise to Kobe Bryant in his memorial service: "It was the love of my life,quot;

# Roommates, Vanessa Bryant said goodbye to her husband Kobe Bryant for the last time, while she delivered her very emotional and heartbreaking praise at her public funeral. Visibly choked several times, Vanessa was able to overcome it, and also shed light on the love story she and Kobe shared.

Just after delivering the praise of her daughter Gigi, Vanessa Bryant had to do the same for her late husband Kobe. It was an understandably difficult task, but it exhibited incredible balance, grace and heart at all times.

You can read the FULL transcript of Vanessa Bryant's praise for Kobe BELOW:

“Now for my soulmate. Kobe was known as a fierce competitor on the basketball court. The greatest of all time, a writer, an Oscar winner and the Black Mamba. But for me he was KobKob, my Boo-Boo, my Bae-Boo, my cool daddy. I was his VeBe, his Principessa, his Queen, Queen Mama – Mamba.

I couldn't see him as a celebrity or as an incredible basketball player. He was my sweet husband and the beautiful father of my children. He was mine. He was my everything.

Kobe and I have been together since I was 17 and a half years old. I was his first girlfriend, his first love, his wife, his best friend, his confidant and his protector. He was the most amazing husband. Kobe loved me more than I could express or express in words. He was the early riser and I was the night bird, I was fire and he was ice, and sometimes vice versa. We balance each other. I would do anything for me. I have no idea how I deserved a man who loved me and loved me more than Kobe. He was charismatic, a gentleman, he was loving, worshiper and romantic.

He was truly the romantic in our relationship. I looked forward to Valentine's Day and our anniversaries every year. He planned special anniversary trips and a special traditional gift for each year of our marriage. He even made my most precious gifts by hand. He simply thought outside the box and was very attentive even while working hard to be the best athlete. He gave me the notebook and the blue dress that Rachel Mcadams used in the movie "The Notebook." When I asked him why he chose the blue dress, he said it was the scene when the alley returns to Noah. We had hoped to grow old together like the movie. We really had an amazing love story. We loved each other with our whole being, two perfectly imperfect people raising a beautiful family and our sweet and wonderful girls.

A couple of weeks before they passed, Kobe sent me a sweet text message and mentioned how he wanted to spend time together, just the two of us, without our children, because I am his best friend first. We never had the opportunity to do so. We were busy taking care of our girls and simply fulfilling our daily responsibilities. But I am grateful to have that recent text. It means a lot to me. Kobe wanted us to renew our vows. He wanted Natalia to take over his company and wanted to travel the world together. We talked about how fun grandparents would be for our daughters' children. He would have been the best grandfather.

Kobe was the parents' MVP, or MVD. He never left the toilet seat up. I always told girls how beautiful and intelligent they are. He taught them how to be brave and how to move forward when things get tough. When Kobe retired from the NBA, he took charge of dropping off and picking up our girls from school, since she was pregnant with Bianka and, recently, was breastfeeding Capri.

When Kobe was still in bed, he used to arrive an hour earlier to be the first in line to pick up Natalia and Gianna from school, and I told him that he couldn't drop the ball once he took over. He was late once, and we definitely let him know that I was never late. So it appeared an hour and 20 minutes before that. ”

Vanessa continued, adding:

“He always knew there was room for improvement and he wanted to do better. Happily he made the shared trip and enjoyed spending time in the car with our girls. He was a caring father, a father who was practical and present. He helped me bathe Bianka and Capri almost every night. He sang silly songs to them in the shower and continued to make them laugh and smile as he joined them with lotion and prepared them for bed. He had magic arms and could sleep at Capri in just a few minutes. He said he had reduced it to a science, eight times up and down our hall.

He loved to take Bianka to Fashion Island and watch her play in the koi pond area and he loved to take her to the park. His most recent visit to the koi pond was the night before he and Gigi passed. He shared a love for movies and the breakdown of movies with Natalia. He liked to rent movie theaters and take Natalia to watch the new movie of "Star Wars,quot; or "Harry Potter." They would have movie marathons and he would enjoy every second. He also loved the typical tear gas, and he loved to see "Stepmother,quot;, Steel Magnolias "and,quot; Little Women. "He had a tender heart.

Kobe somehow knew where he was at all times, specifically when he was late for his games. He would worry about me if I wasn't in my seat at the beginning of each game and would ask security where I was, the first time I left the first quarter. My smart ass would tell you that I wasn't going to lose 81 points in the first 10 minutes of the game. I think anyone with children understands that sometimes you can't go out on time through the door, and finally got used to my delay and retired. The fact that he could play on an intense professional level and still worry about making sure we got to the game safely is just another example of how the family first came to him.

He loved being Gianna's basketball coach. He told me that he wished he had convinced Natalia to play basketball so they could spend more time together, and he also wanted her to follow her own passion. He saw Natalia play in a volleyball tournament on her birthday, on January 19, and realized that she is a very intelligent player. He was convinced that she would have been a great point guard with her vision of the court. And he told me that he wanted Bianka and Capri to practice basketball so he could spend as much time with him as with Gigi. Kobe always told Bianka and Capri that they were going to grow up, play basketball and "mix them up." Now they won't have their dad and sister here to teach them, and that's really a loss that I don't understand.

I am very grateful that Kobe heard Coco say: "Dada." He isn't here to leave Bianka and Capri in pre-K or kindergarten, and he won't be here to tell me to grab me when we have to leave the kindergarten classroom, and he won't be able to walk around our house. Girls down the hall or spinning on the dance floor, singing PYT for me. But I want my daughters to know and remember the amazing person, husband and father he was. The kind of man who wanted to teach future generations to be better and prevent them from making their own mistakes. He always liked working and doing projects to improve the lives of children. He taught us all the valuable lessons about life and sports through his career in the NBA, his books, his program, "Detail,quot; and his podcast series "Punies,quot;. We are very grateful that you have left us those lessons and stories.

He was considerate and always wrote the best letters and love letters, and Gigi had his wonderful ability to express his feelings on paper and make you feel his love through his words. She was thoughtful like them. They were so easy to love. Everyone naturally gravitated towards them. They were fun, happy, silly, and loved life. They were so full of joy and adventure. God knew that they could not be on this Earth without the other. I had to bring them home to have them together. Honey, take care of our Gigi. I have Nati, BiBi and Coco, and we are still the best team.

We love you and miss you, Boo-Boo and Gigi. May both of you rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you forever and ever, mommy.

