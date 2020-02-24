Under Trump's pressure, Mexico's extraditions to the US are fired. UU.

MEXICO CITY – The Mexican government is on track to dramatically increase the number of extraditions of suspected criminals to the United States this year, as the Trump administration has pressured Mexico to intensify its fight against organized crime.

Since the first two months of this year are not over yet, the government has already extradited at least 30 suspects to the United States, a sharp acceleration of extraditions of the slowest pace of recent years. Throughout 2019, 58 suspects were extradited to the United States, according to the Mexican attorney general's office, with 69 sent in 2018 and 57 in 2017.

The increase in the number of extraditions in the first months of 2020 occurs when the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who took office in December 2018, has struggled to show profits in his government's effort to control the organized crime groups and the violence they sow.

Mexican and US government officials refused to answer questions about the reasons for the strong increase in extraditions this year.