Under Trump's pressure, Mexico's extraditions to the US are fired. UU.

MEXICO CITY – The Mexican government is on track to dramatically increase the number of extraditions of suspected criminals to the United States this year, as the Trump administration has pressured Mexico to intensify its fight against organized crime.
Since the first two months of this year are not over yet, the government has already extradited at least 30 suspects to the United States, a sharp acceleration of extraditions of the slowest pace of recent years. Throughout 2019, 58 suspects were extradited to the United States, according to the Mexican attorney general's office, with 69 sent in 2018 and 57 in 2017.
The increase in the number of extraditions in the first months of 2020 occurs when the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who took office in December 2018, has struggled to show profits in his government's effort to control the organized crime groups and the violence they sow.
Mexican and US government officials refused to answer questions about the reasons for the strong increase in extraditions this year.
Last year, Mexico recorded more than 34,500 murders, the highest number since the government began to maintain that data in the late 1990s. Corruption remains rampant and The weak rule of law. Criminals operate with almost total impunity despite an important reform of the judicial system.
Several recent and spectacular acts of violence have highlighted the seriousness of the security situation of the nation, have cost the public support of the López Obrador administration and have generated concern among US officials.
In October, armed men who worked for the Sinaloa Cartel paralyzed Culiacán, an important Mexican city, forcing the government to release the captured son of the jailed drug lord Joaquín Guzmán Loera, better known as El Chapo.
The following month, three women and six of their children, all citizens of the United States and Mexico, were killed in an ambush in northern Mexico by alleged members of a criminal group that dominates the fringes of the northern border region.
After that ambush, Mr. Trump said on twitter that the time had come "for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR against drug cartels and erase them from the face of the earth."
Trump finally backed down from the threat after vehement rejection of Mexican officials who suggested that the designation could challenge the sovereignty of their nation and jeopardize bilateral relations. Analysts interpreted Trump's threat of designation as a way to force the Mexican government to strengthen its fight against criminal groups and the corruption it allows them.
Since making the threat, Trump has twice sent the attorney general, William P. Barr, to Mexico City for bilateral meetings with Mexican authorities.
In early December, Mr. Barr met with Mr. López Obrador, Alejandro Gertz Manero, the attorney general of Mexico, and other officials to talk about gang violence, immigration corruption and drug trafficking, weapons and migrants They pledged to work more closely to prosecute members of transnational gangs that control illegal drug trafficking in Mexico.
Mr. Barr returned to Mexico City last month, focusing his meetings on bilateral efforts to fight criminal organizations, as well as drug and arms trafficking.
Mexico seemed to accelerate extraditions shortly after Mr. Barr's December visit. In the last two weeks of 2019, eight suspects were sent to face charges, followed by 30 more during the first eight weeks of 2020, according to the Mexican attorney general's office.
The US authorities have been particularly concerned about the fact that much of the illegal methamphetamine consumed in the United States is manufactured in Mexico and smuggled across the border. The Drug Control Administration has increased efforts to attack Mexican cartels that control major drug trafficking networks and flood the United States with methamphetamine along with other drugs.
Alejandro Hope, a security analyst based in Mexico City, said fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, was also a cause for growing concern in relations between the United States and Mexico. Authorities have recently discovered large fentanyl laboratories in Mexico, possibly alarming US officials that Mexico could soon replace China as a source of illegally manufactured fentanyl, Hope said.
"I guess they are very worried about fentanyl, and fentanyl is increasing the pressure," he said.
US governments, concerned about the weaknesses of the Mexican justice system, have often pressured the extradition of criminal suspects. Mexican officials have sometimes been reluctant to comply with these requests, citing national sovereignty or the desire to see the suspect prosecuted and imprisoned in Mexico.
After Mr. Guzmán, the former head of the Sinaloa Cartel, was captured after his escape from a maximum security prison, the then attorney general of Mexico, Jesús Murillo Karam, suggested that he would resist a US extradition request.
"El Chapo must stay here to complete his sentence, and then I will extradite him," he told The Associated Press in 2015. "Then, about 300 or 400 years later, time will pass."
Murillo Karam also tried to dispel concerns that Guzman could escape for the second time. That risk, he said, "does not exist."
But later that year, Guzman escaped again, through a tunnel that led from his cell to freedom.
The head of the Sinaloa cartel He was eventually recaptured and extradited to the United States where he was sentenced to life imprisonment.
Arturo Sarukhán, former Mexican ambassador to Washington under President Felipe Calderón, said the use of extradition by the Mexican government has varied from one administration to another. During his years as ambassador, he recalled, "there was a clear determination that extradition was a key component of our strategy to deal with organized crime."
In Mexico's weak prison system, said Sarukhán, criminal leaders could still continue to direct their organizations from the bars. The Calderón government decided to use extradition "with great force,quot; as a means to degrade the command and control capabilities of the capos.
Last week, in one of the latest extraditions, the Mexican government sent Rubén Oseguera, son of one of the nation's most powerful drug lords, to the United States to face drug trafficking and firearms charges.
US authorities say that until his capture in 2015, Mr. Oseguera was the second in command of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, led by his father, Nemesio Oseguera, and is considered the most violent criminal group in Mexico.
Paulina Villegas contributed reports from Mexico City and Katie Benner of Washington, D.C.
%MINIFYHTMLc84379189048a898d7e456502d880b8617%