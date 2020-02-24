UN-sponsored talks on the Libyan war under pressure | News

%MINIFYHTML124b92e85fd4015c86a8e5324c43603411% %MINIFYHTML124b92e85fd4015c86a8e5324c43603412%

The United Nations-sponsored talks on the conflict in Libya are under pressure in Geneva.

A delegation representing the renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar says he is suspending his participation.

%MINIFYHTML124b92e85fd4015c86a8e5324c43603413% %MINIFYHTML124b92e85fd4015c86a8e5324c43603414%

The internationally recognized government based in Tripoli is also expressing doubts.

%MINIFYHTML124b92e85fd4015c86a8e5324c43603415% %MINIFYHTML124b92e85fd4015c86a8e5324c43603416%

James Bays of Al Jazeera reports from Geneva.