UKAD welcomes the documentary that examines former Sir Mo Farah coach Alberto Salazar | Athletics News

Mo Farah (right), pictured with his former coach Alberto Salazar (center) and American Galen Rupp (left) during the London 2012 Olympics

The United Kingdom Anti-Doping (UKAD) says & # 39; would appreciate the opportunity & # 39; of examining any new evidence discovered by the BBC during a Panorama investigation into Sir Mo Farah's former banned coach Alberto Salazar.

A Panorama documentary aired Monday night said Farah repeatedly denied receiving an injection of a controversial supplement before the 2014 London Marathon when investigators questioned him the following year, before changing his account.

The documentary revealed that Farah was interviewed by researchers from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) in 2015 as part of his research on his former coach Alberto Salazar, and asked if he had been given L-carnitine before the London Marathon last year.

Farah was tested six days after that race and the BBC He reported that, despite listing a number of other products and medications, he was unable to register L-carnitine on his doping control form.

In transcripts obtained by the BBC, Farah denies receiving the injection in the initial 2015 interview with USADA.

Panorama reported that he later met with the UK Athletics away race chief, Barry Fudge, immediately after the interview and returned to the interview room, while investigators were preparing to leave.

Salazar received a four-year athletic ban in October 2019

At this point, Farah told them that they had given him the injection.

Excerpts from a legal letter from Farah's lawyers at BBC, who have been seen by the AP news agency, said: "Mr. Farah understood the question in a way and as soon as he left the room he asked Mr. Fudge and immediately returned … to clarify and It is clear that the researchers felt comfortable with this explanation.

"It is not against the rules (of the World Anti-Doping Agency) to take L-carnitine as a supplement within the correct amounts.

"Mr. Farah … is one of the most proven athletes in the United Kingdom, if not in the world, and has been asked to complete numerous doping forms.

"He is a human being and not a robot.

"That is relevant … if in fact something was lost from the form. The interviews are not memory tests."

Nicole Sapstead, UK anti-doping executive director, said: "We look at the BBC's Panorama program with interest and would appreciate the opportunity to review any additional material that Panorama has acquired during the course of its investigation."

"We thank the Panorama team for their efforts. The program is another example of the importance of investigative journalism in the field of integrity in sport."

"UKAD supported USADA with its research on the Nike Oregon Project. We believe that USADA's research was extensive and robust.

"If anyone has information that may be of interest to UKAD and their inquiries on any matter, we urge you to contact us."