Uber will start placing ads on top of some of its vehicles

Uber signed an agreement to place ads on the roof of some of its vehicles, in a move that will likely generate new revenue for the notorious cash burning company and comparisons with the original adversary of Uber, the old school taxi industry.

Adweek He reports that Uber reached an agreement with Adomni advertising technology company outside the home that will present ads to some of its vehicles in three cities as of April 1. While Uber drivers could place ads on top of their vehicles through external companies such as Firefly, this is the first time the transport company plans to launch its own ads. Around 1,000 vehicles will present rooftop ads during the initial launch. The publication has more details:

The partnership with Adomni also opens a new business unit for Uber, called Uber OOH Powered by Adomni, as well as a source of additional revenue for the company, which was made public in May 2019. Cargo Systems, which has had an exclusive agreement With Uber since July 2018, to offer trade offers in the car, such as snacks and beauty products, it offers the screens in a separate agreement with Uber, outside the revenue sharing agreement for advertising between Uber and Adomni.

Cargo, which reached an agreement with Uber in 2018 to sell snacks and technological accessories to Uber passengers, recently closed its convenience stores in the car and is turning to … you guessed it! – advertising on the top of the car.

As expected with a data-rich company like Uber, the display of the ad will respond to both the location and the time of day. According to Adweek, the ads will be geofenced and can also be synchronized with other screens managed by Adomni. "Imagine you're at a busy urban intersection and all cars and billboards show the same ad,quot; Adweek Journalist Scott Nover tweeted, which is really a heartbreaking thing to imagine.

Of course, Uber does not own its fleet of vehicles, so drivers must get some of this to encourage them to install the ad screens. Adweek He says drivers in three cities, Phoenix, Dallas and Atlanta, will receive $ 300 to install rooftop screens and an additional $ 100 each week that drive more than 20 hours. After April 1, drivers will receive a payment based on how many hours they drive. It is not clear how permanent these screens are and if they will potentially damage drivers' cars. An Uber spokesman declined to comment.

Uber is not the only shared travel company interested in ads

Uber is not the only shared travel company interested in advertisements (and advertising revenue). Lyft recently acquired a small startup called Halo Cars that allows drivers to earn money by installing ads on the roof of their cars. And Uber has been experimenting with advertising content for years, but until recently it was limited to the company's application. This is the first time that these experiments have moved to the car.

However, Uber will walk a thin line, as it comes closer and closer to resembling what he hated most: the old-school taxi industry (and corruption).