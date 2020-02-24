Tyra Banks and Eva Marcille meet and face each other in a Smize competition

%MINIFYHTMLb9bd12916c4b112227ca894e52ed746711% %MINIFYHTMLb9bd12916c4b112227ca894e52ed746712%

Tyra Banks and Eva Marcille will always have a special connection, since Eva served as the third winner of the Tyra Banks competition "America & # 39; s Next Top Model,quot; in 2004.

On Sunday, the ladies met in Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live,quot; with Andy Cohen and talked about multiple things like their individual efforts and even remembered their time together at ANTM.

If there is a basic lesson that Tyra Banks is known for teaching the contestants in their program, they are the unforgettable lessons of smiles (smiling with their eyes). Therefore, Andy made Tyra and Eva face each other in a smising competition.

In the end, both Tyra and Eva were tied, as they showed some rather fierce poses, as they were presented with different scenarios.

Eva reflected on the moment and said, "Words cannot express how special it was last night … sharing the stage with my mentor, my motivation, my Muva! Tyra Banks, looking back 16 years ago, all I can say is thank you. Thank you for what that you have done for me, hundreds of others and the entire industry. You have redefined what we know as beauty and created inclusion for us and our types of beauty! I can't wait to go to #ModelLand. "

During the program, Tyra also answered some fan questions and revealed some of the projects he is currently working on. She revealed that she is currently working on "Life-Size 3,quot;, a play on Broadway and also on "ModelLand"Comic to complement your next theme park.

