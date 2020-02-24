Two conflicting portraits of Assange when the extradition hearing opens | News

%MINIFYHTMLde1f679751451464aa329fa53b16456811% %MINIFYHTMLde1f679751451464aa329fa53b16456812%

A judge in the United Kingdom received two contradictory portraits of Julian Assange when the expected extradition hearing of the founder of WikiLeaks began Monday in a London court.

A lawyer for the US authorities, who wants to judge Assange on charges of espionage, said the Australian computer expert was an "ordinary,quot; criminal whose publication of hundreds of thousands of secret military documents a decade ago put many people at risk of torture and death

"Reports or journalism are not an excuse for criminal activities or a license to violate common criminal laws," said James Lewis, a British lawyer representing the United States government.

Assange's lawyer responded that the WikiLeaks editor was being the victim of a "lawless,quot; US government that wanted to give an example of him.

Attorney Edward Fitzgerald also said that the "inhuman,quot; conditions that Assange could face in a US prison would put him at high risk of suicide.

Dozens of Assange supporters protested in front of the high security Woolwich Crown Court, singing and blowing a horn when district judge Vanessa Baraitser began hearing the case, which should last several months.

Assange, 48, observed the procedures from the pier in the courtroom; He was taken there from Belmarsh Prison, next door.

He complained that he was having a hard time concentrating and described the noise from outside as "not useful."

Assange has been charged in the United States with 18 charges for publishing classified documents.

Prosecutors say he conspired with US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to crack a password, hack a Pentagon computer and release secret diplomatic cables and military files about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Assange argues that he was acting as a journalist entitled to the protection of the First Amendment, and says the leaked documents exposed the US military accusations.

Among the files published by WikiLeaks was the video of an Apache helicopter attack in 2007 by US forces in Baghdad that killed 11 people, including two Reuters journalists.

But Lewis said Assange was guilty of "direct,quot; criminal activity while trying to hack the computer.

He said WikiLeaks activities created a "serious and imminent risk,quot; for US intelligence sources in Afghanistan and Iraq.

"By spreading the materials in an unedited form, you probably put people – human rights activists, journalists, defenders, religious leaders, dissidents and their families – at risk of serious harm, torture or even death," he said. attorney.

Assange's lawyers argued that the charges, which carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison, are an abuse of power for political reasons.

Fitzgerald said Assange was suffering as a result of President Donald Trump's "declaration of war against filters and journalists."

"Julian Assange has been an example of," Fitzgerald said. "It was the obvious symbol of everything Trump condemned."

The Assange legal team also alleges that the administration of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, offered a pardon to the Australian if he agreed to say that Russia was not involved in filtering emails from the National Democratic Committee that were published by WikiLeaks during the campaign Election 2016 in the United States.

Assange's lawyers say the offer was made in August 2017 by then-Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher, who claimed to be acting with Trump's approval.

The White House has called the claim a manufacturing.

The legal saga of Assange began in 2010, when he was arrested in London at the request of Sweden, who wanted to interrogate him about allegations of rape and sexual assault committed by two women. He refused to go to Stockholm, saying he feared extradition or illegal surrender to the United States or to the United States prison camp in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

In 2012, Assange sought refuge within the Ecuadorian embassy, ​​where it was beyond the reach of the authorities of the United Kingdom and Sweden.

The relationship between Assange and his hosts finally became sour and he was evicted in April 2019. British police immediately arrested him for bailing in 2012.

Sweden abandoned investigations of sexual crimes in November, but Assange remains in prison while awaiting a decision on the request for extradition from the United States.

When the hearing began on Monday, Nils Melzer, UN special rapporteur on torture, tweeted: "It's not just about Julian Assange. This is a battle for press freedom., the rule of law and the future even of democracy. Because democracy cannot coexist with the secret. When he deprives the public of his right to know, he deprives him of the tools to control his government. "

After a week of initial arguments, the extradition case will be interrupted until May, when both parties will present their evidence. The judge is not expected to decide until several months after that, with the losing side that is likely to appeal.