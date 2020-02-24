Twin fans, Nelson Cruz having fun in spring training – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML69e762621e150ffe9da76a03d5faa38a11% %MINIFYHTML69e762621e150ffe9da76a03d5faa38a12%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The spring training season is in full swing. The Minnesota Twins have already played several games in Florida.

And when spring training arrives, there is no better place to get an idea of ​​optimism for spring training than at the airport.

Anticipating spring training is a big part of spring training.

“I would love to see you have a year as good as last year. I'm happy with that, "said a fan.

Yes, couples come here just to get away from it all and enjoy the sun that is Fort Meyers, and to remember that this baseball team is worth seeing.

"I'm very excited for the team, I am!" Another fan said.

And that's really what spring training is: Twins fans flock to Florida to find the sun, and to find the feeling of optimism and hope.

"It's fun, very funny, the atmosphere is great, everyone is excited," said another fan.

Nelson Cruz is back where he belongs, playing baseball in the Florida sun.

"Take your time and prepare for the season," Cruz said.

There is something about spring training and a veteran getting ready. It is his presence that matters to this team, and it is this team that matters to him.

"Just to be able to go out and act for fans and my teammates, you know, and bring a championship to the Minnesota Twins, it was amazing," Cruz said.

He had a banner season last year, while he was north of 40. He knows what it meant to do it last year, and would like to do something similar this year.

"It's fun," Cruz said.