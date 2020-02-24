Trump administration evaluates emergency funds to fight coronavirus | China news

%MINIFYHTML69ce34f7becb337fb3701c1e26893b4a11% %MINIFYHTML69ce34f7becb337fb3701c1e26893b4a12%

The Trump administration is considering asking legislators for emergency funds to increase their response to the rapidly spreading coronavirus, a White House spokesman and a source from the administration said on Monday, although they did not say how much money was needed.

"We need some funds here to make sure … protect all Americans, keep us safe," White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said on the Fox News Channel.

When asked how many funds Congress can request approval from the government, Gidley then told reporters at the White House that the amount had not yet been announced.

Politician and the Washington Post, citing unidentified people who are familiar with the planning, reported that the administration can request one billion dollars in US Congress funds. An administration official told Reuters News Agency that the amount was still being finalized, and the request could reach lawmakers this week. The New York Times, citing an unidentified congressional assistant, said the request could arrive as early as Monday.

The official said the US Secretary of Health and Human Services. Alex Azar was looking for an amount that some within the administration considered disproportionate, given the limited number of US cases. UU. And other HHS funds that have not yet been used.

The outbreak has spread beyond central China to South Korea, Iran and Italy, shaking world markets.

Trump disagrees with the advisors

The United States has not seen the kind of community outreach that has affected China, but health officials are preparing for such a possibility, even when the Americans affected so far have been quarantined.

There have been 13 cases of people diagnosed with the virus in the US. UU. And 21 cases among Americans repatriated on evacuation flights from the epicenter of the Wuhan virus, China, as well as from a cruise ship in Japan, according to the Centers for Disease Control. UU. and prevention

Representatives of the United States Department of Health and Human Services declined to comment on funding requests.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, turned to Azar to lead a task force that coordinates the response to the outbreak that the department has declared a public health emergency.

Democrats, who control the US House of Representatives, have urged the administration to seek emergency funds after it notified Congress in recent weeks that it had already spent millions of dollars for its virus response, according to the Washington Post .

Trump has disagreed with his own White House advisers on China's coronavirus response and has tried to minimize the effects of the virus, saying it could fade in April with a warmer spring weather, rather than health experts They said it's unknown.

"We have worked aggressively to combat the spread of this virus, we have tried to prevent it from entering this country as best we can," Gidley told reporters.

The administration is also dealing with where to send Americans evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that tested positive for the virus after delaying plans to quarantine them at a federal facility in Alabama.

In a statement on Monday, HHS cited a "rapidly evolving situation," but said central Alabama "was not necessary at this time,quot; and was looking for alternatives.

"Any action taken by HHS, in collaboration with our federal, state and local partners, to address this public health emergency will be done in a way that protects both those infected with the virus and other citizens," said HHS.