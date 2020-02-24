Trump administration considers punishing Chinese news organizations

%MINIFYHTML768043f170ff8ba13e9c5157df1bba8311% %MINIFYHTML768043f170ff8ba13e9c5157df1bba8312%

Some US officials have argued that expelling journalists goes against the American principle of press freedom.

Tensions between the United States and China have been high, largely due to President Trump's trade war. The two countries reached an initial trade agreement in December, but US national security officials have continued to pressure other nations to reject Chinese technology and infrastructure projects, arguing that they pose security risks.

The president of China, Xi Jinping, has narrowed the limits of civil society and free expression since taking office in 2012. That includes further repression against foreign news organizations. Foreign journalists living in China generally obtain visas that allow them to have one-year residence permits, but in some cases it has been reduced to a matter of months, to try to force journalists not to report on issues such as mass internment of Muslims in the Xinjiang region.

Matthew Pottinger, the deputy head of the National Security Council, is a former reporter in the office of The Wall Street Journal in Beijing. He has worked for three years in the council, most of the time as senior director of Asia, and has been an advocate of aggressive policies towards China.

Two of the Journal reporters, Josh Chin, an American and the deputy director of the Beijing office, and Philip Wen, an Australian, left Beijing on Monday. The third reporter, Chao Deng, an American, is in the Wuhan coronavirus containment zone, where he had been reporting. She cannot leave due to quarantine measures.

The Journal declined to comment on the whereabouts of journalists.

Expulsions have led to an extraordinary reaction within The Journal. On Thursday, 53 newspaper reporters and editors, mainly in mainland China and Hong Kong, sent a letter to William Lewis, the executive director of Dow Jones and the editor of the newspaper, and Robert Thomson, the executive director of News Corp, the Rupert The parent company controlled by Murdoch of Dow Jones criticizes the way in which the main editors handled the consequences on the headline of February 3. He said leaders should offer a formal apology.

Over the weekend, Lewis told letter writers that he felt sorry for them, but that he would not overrule editorial decision making. He also pledged to continue pressing to restore the credentials of expelled journalists.