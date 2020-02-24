Toronto delivered the Huddersfield test in the Challenge Cup | Rugby League News





Toronto returns to the Challenge Cup this season

Toronto Wolfpack will play Huddersfield in a Super League draw in the fifth round of the Coral Challenge Cup.

Toronto's first competitive game was in the Challenge Cup in 2017, but they decided not to participate in the competition in 2019 as a championship club, after they were asked to pay bail.

Now back in the fold, they were attracted to the Giants at home, but, as part of an agreement between the club and the Rugby Football League, the draw will be played at John Smith Stadium.

It will be the first of four meetings between the clubs, which will play each other at the Magic Weekend in Newcastle in May.

Wolfpack and Giants are two of the four Super League teams that enter the competition at this stage.

The other two were tied at home by the opponents of the Championship: Wakefield will play Bradford in a replay of the Million Pound Game 2015 and Hull KR paired with Leigh.

Warrington celebrates winning the Challenge Cup in 2019

That match will be a repeat of the fifth round draw in 2019, which Rovers won 14-10.

The draw was held at Hull College Craven Park to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the unique success of the Hull KR Cup, a 10-5 victory over the arch-rival Hull FC in Wembley in 1980.

Holders Warrington will enter the competition in the sixth round stage, along with the rest of the eight best clubs in the Super League from 2019.

The draws will be played on the weekend of March 14 and 15.

Draw of the fifth round of the Challenge Cup:

Wakefield Trinity vs Bradford Bulls

Widnes Vikings vs Swinton Lions

Sheffield Eagles vs Workington Town

Newcastle Thunder vs Whitehaven or Dewsbury

Featherstone Rovers vs Hunslet

Toronto Wolfpack vs Huddersfield Giants

Hull Kingston Rovers vs Leigh Centurions

York City Knights vs Rochdale Hornets